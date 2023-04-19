Pokemon Go datamine reveals Shaymin global availability

A new data mine of Pokemon Go has revealed that Shaymin is coming to users worldwide within a new research quest sooner than later.

When it comes to Legendary or Mythical creatures inside of Pokemon Go, players worldwide tend to swoon over the chance to capture it.

Shaymin, however, has only been made available if you purchased a ticket to the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Event and completed the ‘A Radiant Reunion‘ Special Research quest.

Popular PoGo dataminers PokeMiners have discovered an upcoming research quest that finally brings the Gratitude Pokemon to trainers worldwide.

Datamine reveals Shaymin Global Research

Posted on April 18, PokeMiners revealed a variety of texts that have been added to the game that includes research titles for Sustainability Week, upcoming box names, as well as the long-awaited Shaymin global research.

It’s unknown how many pages the research will have for trainers to complete, but the name of the research does focus on the fact that it’s global.

The text also addresses both Sky and Land Forme Shaymin, so it may give trainers the chance to change forms mid-research.

It may be coming sooner than most expect as well, as Pokemon Go’s April Content Update infographic shows a Limited Research event set to take place on April 23.

The Limited Research event will take place right in the middle of Sustainability Week, which focuses on other various grass-type Pokemon so a Shaymin event would fit right in with that.

We’ll have to wait to see when it gets announced, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon Go area to check out more news, guides, and more.