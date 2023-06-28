Pokemon Go Dark Flames Field Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s latest event, Dark Flames, is rolling out to players, and with it comes a new Timed Research quest to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about it.

Dark Flames, the newest event in Pokemon Go, brings Turtonator and Mega Sableye in Raid Battles for the first time.

Alongside the new event is a branching Timed Research quest that lets trainers choose between Dark-type and Fire-type Pokemon.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including the tasks and what you can win by completing them.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Timed Research quest

Thanks to Serebii, we know the tasks and rewards for the new Timed Research quest in the Dark Flames event:

Step 1 of 4

Explore 2km – 10 Poke Balls

Catch 2 Fire or Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 3 Rare Candies, 5 Razz Berries, 1,000 Stardust

After step one, you’ll be given the choice between Dark-type and Fire-type branches. The branch you choose for the Timed Research quest will impact the Dark Flames Collection Challenge as well.

Dark Type Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon – Carvanha Encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poke Balls, 1,5000 Stardust

Dark Type Step 3 of 4

Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon – Shaggy Encounter

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Dark Type Step 4 of 4

Catch 20 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in 3 raids – Houndoom encounter

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

Fire Type Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 Snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokemon – Slugma Encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poke Balls, 1,500 Stardust

Fire Type Step 3 of 4

Purify 1 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – Marowak Encounter

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokemon – Darumaka encounter

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Fire Type Step 4 of 4

Catch 20 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in 3 raids – Houndoom encounter

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

