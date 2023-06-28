Pokemon Go Dark Flames Field Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s latest event, Dark Flames, is rolling out to players, and with it comes a new Timed Research quest to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about it.
Dark Flames, the newest event in Pokemon Go, brings Turtonator and Mega Sableye in Raid Battles for the first time.
Alongside the new event is a branching Timed Research quest that lets trainers choose between Dark-type and Fire-type Pokemon.
Here’s everything we know about the event, including the tasks and what you can win by completing them.
Pokemon Go Dark Flames Timed Research quest
Thanks to Serebii, we know the tasks and rewards for the new Timed Research quest in the Dark Flames event:
Step 1 of 4
- Explore 2km – 10 Poke Balls
- Catch 2 Fire or Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 3 Rare Candies, 5 Razz Berries, 1,000 Stardust
After step one, you’ll be given the choice between Dark-type and Fire-type branches. The branch you choose for the Timed Research quest will impact the Dark Flames Collection Challenge as well.
Dark Type Step 2 of 4
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon – Carvanha Encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poke Balls, 1,5000 Stardust
Dark Type Step 3 of 4
- Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon – Shaggy Encounter
Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust
Dark Type Step 4 of 4
- Catch 20 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Battle in 3 raids – Houndoom encounter
Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust
Fire Type Step 2 of 4
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Take 25 Snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokemon – Slugma Encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poke Balls, 1,500 Stardust
Fire Type Step 3 of 4
- Purify 1 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – Marowak Encounter
- Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokemon – Darumaka encounter
Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust
Fire Type Step 4 of 4
- Catch 20 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Battle in 3 raids – Houndoom encounter
Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust
