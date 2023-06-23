Pokemon Go Dark Flames event: Turtonator debut, Mega Sableye, bonuses & more

Pokemon Go has just revealed the new Dark Flames event which brings in the debut of Turtonator, Mega Sableye, and more bonuses to the popular mobile game.

The new Pokemon Go season, Hidden Gems, launched on June 1, 2023, and it’s already off to a busy start with events.

With the Solstice Horizons event having just finished up, Pokemon Go’s next event is Dark Flames. This new event introduces Turtonator for the first time ever and focuses on Dark and Fire-based Pokemon.

Here’s everything else we know about it, including dates, times, and more.

Contents

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Dark Flames event will begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and run through to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:00PM local time.

Pokemon Dark Flames wild spawns

During the event, the wild spawns will change so that different Pokemon spawn more frequently. Here are the Pokemon that will spawn more often during the Dark Flames event:

Vulpix*

Houndour*

Poochyena*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Carvanha*

Numel*

Stunky

Litwick*

Litten

Houndoom*

Sableye*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dark Flames raid encounters

Niantic Dark Flames will be focused on Dark and Fire-type Pokemon

Here are the Pokemon that will be available in Raids during the event:

One-Star Raids:

Sneasel*

Darumaka*

Scraggy

Deino*

Three-Star Raids:

Alolan Marowak*

Flareon

Umbreon

Turtonator*

Five-Star Raids:

Heatran*

Mega Raids:

Mega Sableye*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research will be available from Pokestops worldwide. Among other rewards, you might have a chance to encounter the following Pokemon.

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Alolan Marowak*

Magmar*

Sneasel*

Litwick*

Turtonator*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Event Bonuses

During the event, trainers will have access to the following Event Bonuses:

Additional 25% XP for completing raids

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one additional Candy XL for completing raids

Three additional Candy for completing raids

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Collection Challenge

There will be a Collection Challenge during the Dark Flames event, and those who complete it will receive 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Branching Timed Research

Dark Flames–themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event. With players able to choose between paths focused on Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon. Players must complete research tasks to earn a Premium Battle Pass, 15,000 XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

As well as this, each path will also affect whether Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon are attracted to Incense.

