Pokemon Go Charmander Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is back with more Timed Research tasks, this time for the Charmander Community Day Classic event. Here’s your complete guide to the Charmander Timed Research tasks and rewards.

The Charmander Community Day Classic event is set to kick off on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2 PM local time. The event will last for three hours, concluding at 5 PM local time, giving players a limited window to cash in all the rewards.

Alongside the increased spawns of Charmander, this Community Day Classic will offer bonuses such as 3x Stardust for catching Pokemon, increased duration of Lure Modules and Incense, and surprises for all snapshots taken during the event. Trainers will also have access to Special Research tasks and rewards on Saturday.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Charmander Community Day Classic Timed Research tasks, called Charmander Limited Research, tasks players with a series of objectives centered around Charmander. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Charmander Limited Research tasks and the rewards they can earn from completing them.

Pokemon Go Charmander Timed Research Tasks

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks and rewards included in the Charmander Limited Research event:

Step 1 of 1: Charmander Limited Research

Power up Pokemon 5 times – Charizard Mega Energy ×50

Catch 5 Charmander – Charizard Mega Energy ×50

Make 5 Nice Throws – Charizard Mega Energy ×50

Rewards: Charizard Mega Energy ×150, 1000 XP

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to Participate in Charmander Timed Research

The Charmander Limited Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost, starting on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Remember, this event is time-sensitive. The tasks and their rewards will expire on the same day, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 5 PM local time. Make sure to complete them within this window to claim your rewards.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Charmander Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes