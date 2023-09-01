Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is holding a Community Day Classic event for the iconic Generation 1 Fire starter, Charmander. This event features a Special Research quest, so here’s what trainers can expect from it.

Pokemon Go is set to host another Community Day Classic event, this time focusing on the fire-breathing Gen 1 starter, Charmander.

This event is the perfect opportunity to catch plenty of Charmander and even get some exclusive moves. Players who evolve their Charmander into a Charmeleon, and then their Charmeleon into Charizard will get access to the Dragon Breath Fast Attack and the Blast Burn Charged Attack.

This event also comes with a paid Special Research quest that trainers can tackle. So, here’s how to complete every task and claim the rewards for the Charmander Community Day Classic.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the tasks and rewards for the Bubbly Disposition Special Research:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Charmander – Charmander Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Charmander Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Charmander – Charmander Encounter

Evolve 3 Charmander – 30 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Charmander Encounter, 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Charmander – Charmander Encounter

Evolve 1 Charmeleon – 50 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Charmeleon Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Charmander Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Charizard Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get the Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research quest

To gain access to the Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. The Charmander Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

You can complete the Special Research anytime, but it will be easier to do so during the Charmander Community Day Classic event.

That's everything you need to about the Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research quest in Pokemon Go.

