Pokemon Go Charge Up event: Date & time, Raids, more - Dexerto

New electric types are set to arrive soon in Pokemon Go, and to celebrate, Niantic is holding the Charge Up event for players in the middle of March.

Now the Kanto Tour has come to an end, Niantic has revealed the new direction Pokemon Go will be taking over the next three months with the Season of Legends. During this time, the game is set to celebrate the series’s most popular Legendary mon and introduce Therian Formes to the title.

Over the course of the season, Niantic has plans to host a set of events that will debut new specific Pokemon to the game. One of these events, Charge Up, is dedicated to the arrival of new Electric-type Pokemon.

Let’s check out everything we know about Charge Up and what players can expect to see during the event.

Pokemon Go Charge Up date & start time

Pokemon Go’s Charge Up event will begin on Tuesday, March 16, and run until Monday, March 22.

The event will center around the debut of brand new Electric-types arriving in-game for players to collect.

Keep in mind Charge Up is only one of three celebrations taking place in March. With Searching for Legends and Weather Week taking place before and after Charge Up, it’s fair to say it’s an extremely exciting time to be a Pokemon Go player.

Pokemon Go Charge Up features

We’re still waiting for Niantic to release the official details of the Charge Up event and what players can expect. However, as the event is centered around Electric-type Pokemon, there’s no doubt they’ll be increased spawns of Electric-types in the wild and in eggs.

This will give players the chance to pick up the new Pokemon and maybe even catch a shiny. In terms of what Pokemon we can expect to debut, fans have a few candidates in mind:

Dedenne

Eelektrik

Helioptile

Rotom

Keep in mind that these Pokemon listed above should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Niantic has not revealed which Electric-types will be arriving in-game.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Charge Up event, but rest assured we’ll update this article with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.