Pokemon Go Weather Week: Date & time, Raids, more - Dexerto

To celebrate the arrival of the Therian Formes in Pokemon Go, Niantic are holding a special Weather Week event with a focus on weather-themed Pokemon.

At the beginning of March 2021, a new three-month-long season called the Season of Legends kicked off in Pokemon Go. During this period, the game will celebrate the most popular Legendaries and Trainers from the franchise.

The most exciting feature announced so far is the debut of Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus, the powered-up versions of the Legendary Forces of Nature trio.

There will also be a series of special events taking place throughout March, with the Weather Week being one of the most exciting, as it celebrates the arrival of the Therian Formes in the game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

Pokemon Go Weather Week date & start time

A total of three events will take place in March 2021. Following the Searching for Legends and Charge Up! events, the Weather Week will begin on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and run until Monday, March 29, 2021.

According to an official Pokemon Go blog post, the limited-time celebration will feature a heavy focus on weather-themed Pokemon. Therian Forme Thundurus will also be appearing in 5-Star Raids during this event.

“Experience a whirlwind of weather-themed Pokémon appearing in the wild and new avatar items, all to celebrate the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus coming to Pokémon GO,” explained Niantic.

Pokemon Go Weather Week features

The official lineup of features for the Weather Week event hasn’t been announced yet, but if it follows the format of other in-game events like this one, then we have a pretty good idea of what will happen.

Trainers can expect an increase in weather-themed Pokemon appearing in the wild, in 5km eggs, and being attracted to Incense. There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks and Timed Research, and perhaps a Shiny Spotlight.

Castform will likely play a big part in this event, as its form changes depending on the weather: Normal, Rain, Sun, or Snow. Similarly, Cherrim can appear in either Sunshine form or Overcast form depending on the weather.

We’ll update this page when new information about Weather Week gets announced, so check back soon.