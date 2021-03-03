Pokemon Go announces Kanto Tour bonus event - 100 Mew Candy, more - Dexerto

Niantic announced a Pokemon Go Kanto Tour bonus event to compensate players who purchased tickets after a technical issue allowed players to participate in the ticketed portion of the event without one.

Last month, Niantic promised Pokemon Go players who purchased tickets to the Kanto Tour event would be compensated after a technical issue de-valued their tickets. Players could access the ticketed portion of the event without one, which meant they were a waste of money.

Advertisement

Now, they’ve followed through with that promise and announced the Kanto Tour bonus event. However, it’s only available to those who purchased a ticket to the original event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Kanto Tour bonus event: tasks and rewards

The Pokemon Go Kanto Tour bonus event adds new exclusive Timed Research tasks. If you complete all of them, you’ll be able to get their hands on the following rewards:

Advertisement

100 Mew Candy

30 Ultra Balls

A Charged TM

A Fast TM

A Lucky Egg

A Lure Module

A Poffin

A Star Piece

A Super Incubator

An Elite Charged TM

An Elite Fast TM

Three Silver Pinap Berries

But that’s not all. Players will also receive a free bundle including three Remote Raid Passes, which they can find in the in-game shop.

The Pokemon Go Kanto Tour bonus event runs from March 5 to April 5 at 10 am local time.

Advertisement

If you’re entitled to the event, don’t forget to claim the free bundle and finish all the Timed Research tasks before the deadline.

Otherwise, you’ll miss out, and the rewards will be gone for good.