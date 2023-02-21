What is the A Grim Omen event in Pokemon Go?

A surprise event called A Grim Omen has begun in Pokemon Go, leaving many players confused as to what it’s all about – and why Absol is spawning on the map.

With all the attention currently on the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event that takes place around the world from February 25 to February 26, many trainers have been caught off guard by the appearance of the A Grim Omen event this week.

Niantic usually announces all upcoming events through blog posts or tweets, so it’s unusual that this one began without any prior notice. That’s also left many people wondering what the event actually is, and what features they can enjoy during it.

While we’re still a little bit in the dark ourselves, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the A Grim Omen event in Pokemon Go below.

Pokemon Go A Grim Omen event explained

A Grim Omen is a surprise mini-event that’s taking place every day at midday for a limited amount of days. During this time, wild Absol will be spawning across the map for exactly five minutes, so you don’t have long to take part!

We don’t know how long the A Grim Omen event will last, but our best guess is that it will end on Friday, February 24, 2023. This is because the long-awaited Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event will then take place on Saturday and Sunday.

This event is a good time to find a Shiny Absol (which is believed to have a higher Shiny rate than most Pokemon) or catch a high-quality Absol to Mega Evolve. If you’re worried about missing out, try setting a reminder for midday every day this week.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that several players have reported that they didn’t encounter any Absol spawns during the first day of this mini-event, so it might be the case that Absol will still have a relatively low spawn rate.

That’s everything you need to know about the A Grim Omen event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

