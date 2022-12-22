Pokemon card fans are losing it over the Crown Zenith VSTAR & Radiant reveals

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Many of the Crown Zenith characters have been officially revealed, debuting brand new Pokemon TCG cards, and fans are loving the reveals thus far.

The Pokemon Company officially revealed the cards included in the upcoming Crown Zenith release. This is an expansion of the Sword and Shield series and is a booster box set to release on January 20, 2023.

This particular box has been marketed to include over 160 cards, 3 brand-new Radian Pokemon, 5 colossal Pokemon VMAX, 17 powerful Pokemon V, and 70 cards with special artwork in the Galarian Gallery.

Though the set is still on the horizon, the Pokemon Company has now revealed many of the cards’ artwork. And these images have been circulating the internet, adding hype to the soon-to-release Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith booster pack box sets.

Article continues after ad

One particular VSTAR caught many Pokemon trainers’ eyes: Mewtwo VSTAR. The artwork shows Mewtwo facing off against Charizard, charging up an Aura Beam with battle debris flying across the scene.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“That Mewtwo VSTAR is just crazy! I love story-based cards!” one user commented on the pokebeach website.

But Mewtwo VSTAR isn’t the only flashy card included in the Crown Zenith booster box being added to the Pokemon TCG. A new Rotom appears rather focused in the artwork, preparing for battle. As for the advertised Galarian Gallery cards, they showcase gorgeous artwork of Deoxys, Leafeon, and Glaceon, all of which have dazzling holographic shines.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company and Pokebeach Crown Zenith’s VSTAR cards sure look stunning.

We’ll be sure to update you here once we know more about the Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith expansion!