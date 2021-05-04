Pokemon Go Fairy Challenge: How to track progress, Sylveon, start times - Dexerto

A Pokemon Go Fairy-type Pokemon Challenge has been announced for May 2021, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about Niantic’s fun event.

As Niantic’s newest Pokemon Go challenge goes live, there’s a bit of confusion about what the event actually entails.

Dropping just in time to accompany the Luminous Legends X event, where Fairy-type Pokemon take centre stage alongside Dragon-type Pokemon Goomy, it’s the perfect chance to snatch up all of these magical ‘Mons.

So, here’s the Pokemon Go Fairy-type event broken down and its challenges and rewards explained.

When does the Fairy-type Challenge start?

While the Challenge is already underway in-game, special rewards will only start to drop between May 11 at 10am and May 17 at 8pm.

Advertisement

Both times are for your local timezone, so no need for pesky time converters here!

How to do the Pokemon Go Fairy-type Challenge

As much as the details for the event appear few and far between, the gist of it is that you’ll have to catch Fairy-type Pokemon.

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours guide for May 2021

When the global Pokemon Go community finally catches 500 million of the elusive creatures, this will activate the special rewards drops we mentioned earlier.

Rumor has it this will be 3X Catch XP, however Niantic haven’t confirmed this yet.

How to track Challenge progress

At the moment, there is no way to track the Challenge’s progress in the Global Challenge Arena.

Instead, Niantic have confirmed that you can track what’s going on by following the official Twitter, @PokemonGoApp.

Advertisement

Hi Fernando! The progress for the Challenge (Catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon) may not appear in the Global Challenge Arena. The updates of the progress will be posted on @PokemonGoApp. Stay tuned, the rewards also should get unlocked during the second half of the event. ^PD — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 3, 2021

Is Sylveon coming to Pokemon Go?

The fan favorite Eeveelution is the only member of the fox family that hasn’t made it into Pokemon Go yet, but that might not be the case for much longer.

Read More: How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go

Considering the heavy emphasis on Fairy-type Pokemon, as well as the recent rumors and leaks that have shown the Pokemon’s silhouette on the new loading screen, we can assume that Sylveon will be coming to Pokemon Go later in the May event.

So that’s it for the Pokemon Go Fairy-type Challenge! As further details emerge regarding the Special Rewards, we’ll make sure to update this guide.

Advertisement

For more Pokemon Go content, be sure to check out our dedicated hub.