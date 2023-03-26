Niantic advises Pokemon Go players facing log-in issues to delete Facebook

Niantic’s proposed solution to Pokemon Go players’ ongoing log-in problem was to uninstall Facebook’s mobile application.

After creating a Pokemon Go account, users can link their log-in to other websites like Facebook, Google, and Apple. For what seemed like the umpteenth time, people experienced issues using Facebook to access the mobile game.

While Niantic seemingly fixed the recent general log-in technical error, the update doesn’t work with Facebook users entirely.

Niantic suggests Pokemon Go trainers should uninstall Facebook

On March 23, NianticHelp tweeted the company had resolved a persistent problem that prevented users from logging into Pokemon Go and accessing gameplay. Despite the apparent solution, stayce_t revealed she still couldn’t log in with her Facebook credentials.

In response to the player’s problems, NianticHelp suggested she should uninstall the Facebook application from her phone and attempt to log into Pokemon Go manually.

“If you continue to experience issues, share the details we’ve requested via DM,” NianticHelp wrote. “We’ll take it from there!”

In spite of Niantic’s instructions, it remains undetermined if stayce_t was ever able to log back into Pokemon Go.

Many players reacted to Niantic’s directions on how to fix the Facebook error. On The Silph Road subreddit, Reddit user milotic03 posted a screenshot of Niantic’s simple explanation of the problem.

Astonished at the company’s response, _Half_Empty wrote, “Delete other apps, and maybe our app will work. That’s hilarious.”

“Next, they’ll ask you to switch smartphones,” Loseless claimed. “Or even better, release their own smartphone brand, with PoGO exclusive features built in, like extra Nanab Berries and 0.01 extra chance of finding the Galarian chickens with the daily asinine incense.”

nicubunu added, “Only if your phone doesn’t have Facebook pre-installed and unremovable.”

Unfortunately, the Facebook log-in mess started during Pokemon Go Fest Seattle 2022. The log-in complication prevented players from fully participating in the event and continues to plague players today. But those who don’t link Facebook to their account rarely have issues logging in.