How to get Venonat in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Venonat is one of the available Bug-type species in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch it and if it can be Shiny.

Introduced in the Generation 1 games, Venonat is a dual-type Bug/Poison Pokemon that evolves into Venomoth. The latter Pokemon was theorized to be the final evolution of Caterpie until Game Freak changed it to Butterfree.

While finding Venonat is terribly uncommon in Pokemon Go, players will have a greater chance of encountering it during its Spotlight Hour.

Keep reading to find out where Venonat is likely to spawn and if you can find its Shiny form in the wild.

Contents

How to get Venonat in Pokemon Go

Players are more likely to find Venonat during Rainy and Cloudy weather nearby forests, gardens, or other grassy areas.

Venonat will have a boosted spawn rate during its Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

Can Venonat be Shiny?

Shiny Venonat was added in Pokemon Go at the beginning of the Throw Back Challenge 2020: Kanto. Instead of red eyes and a pink nose, Shiny Venonat has blue eyes and a blue nose.

Additionally, if you want a Shiny Venomoth, you’ll have to evolve a Shiny Venonat. Unlike its original purple appearance, Shiny Venomoth turns blue.

Does Venonat have an evolution?

You can evolve Venonat into Venomoth after feeding it 50 Candy. Fortunately, Venonat’s Spotlight Hour will offer players double Catch Candy during the event, thus making the evolution process a lot easier.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Venonat in Pokemon Go. Check out our other guides below for more tips & tricks:

