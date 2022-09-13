Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event: Date & time, Togedemaru, Mega Aggron

Pokemon Go has revealed its latest event: Test Your Mettle. It will bring Togedemaru, Mega Aggron, and more to the popular mobile game.

Pokemon Go’s latest season, Season of Light, launched on September 1 alongside a plethora of events for trainers to enjoy.

The latest of those events is ‘Test Your Mettle,’ which brings Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the popular mobile catch ’em all game.

Here’s everything we know about it, including the date & time it happens.

The Pokemon Company, Niantic

The Test Your Mettle event begins on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10 AM and ends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Togedemaru & Mega Aggron debut

At the launch of the event, Mega Aggron will be available in Mega Raids for the first time. If you’re lucky, you may encounter its shiny form.

The Roly-Poly Pokemon Togedemaru will also make its debut in wild encounters and one-star raids as well as encounters after completing Field and Timed Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event Bonuses

Throughout the event, PoGo will provide trainers with increased catch candy when completing Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws as well as a higher chance of receiving XL Candy.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during Test Your Mettle:

Magnemite*

Pineco*

Nosepass*

Aron*

Beldum*

Bronzor

Drilbur

Ferroseed*

Togedemaru

Prinplup

Galarian Stunfisk

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Raid encounters

Here are the ‘mon that will spawn in Raid eggs throughout the event.

One-Star Raids

Scyther*

Beldum*

Shieldon*

Klink*

Togedemaru

Three-Star Raids

Magneton

Skarmory*

Mawile*

Lairon

Five-Star Raids

Celesteela

Kartana

Mega Raids

Mega Aggron

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle 7km eggs

During this event, the Pokemon hatching from 7km eggs have changed:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Diglett*

Galarian Meowth*

Riolu*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Its always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Field Research encounters

During Test Your Mettle, trainers will be able to complete Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:

Magnemite*

Pineco*

Nosepass*

Drilbur

Ferroseed*

Togedemaru

Beldum*

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

