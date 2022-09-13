Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event: Date & time, Togedemaru, Mega Aggron

Pokemon Go has revealed its latest event: Test Your Mettle. It will bring Togedemaru, Mega Aggron, and more to the popular mobile game.
Pokemon Go’s latest season, Season of Light, launched on September 1 alongside a plethora of events for trainers to enjoy.
The latest of those events is ‘Test Your Mettle,’ which brings Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the popular mobile catch ’em all game.
Here’s everything we know about it, including the date & time it happens.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle start & end date
The Test Your Mettle event begins on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10 AM and ends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Togedemaru & Mega Aggron debut
At the launch of the event, Mega Aggron will be available in Mega Raids for the first time. If you’re lucky, you may encounter its shiny form.
The Roly-Poly Pokemon Togedemaru will also make its debut in wild encounters and one-star raids as well as encounters after completing Field and Timed Research tasks.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event Bonuses
Throughout the event, PoGo will provide trainers with increased catch candy when completing Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws as well as a higher chance of receiving XL Candy.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Wild Encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during Test Your Mettle:
- Magnemite*
- Pineco*
- Nosepass*
- Aron*
- Beldum*
- Bronzor
- Drilbur
- Ferroseed*
- Togedemaru
- Prinplup
- Galarian Stunfisk
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Raid encounters
Here are the ‘mon that will spawn in Raid eggs throughout the event.
One-Star Raids
- Scyther*
- Beldum*
- Shieldon*
- Klink*
- Togedemaru
Three-Star Raids
- Magneton
- Skarmory*
- Mawile*
- Lairon
Five-Star Raids
- Celesteela
- Kartana
Mega Raids
- Mega Aggron
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle 7km eggs
During this event, the Pokemon hatching from 7km eggs have changed:
- Alolan Sandshrew*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Galarian Meowth*
- Riolu*
- Galarian Stunfisk*
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Field Research encounters
During Test Your Mettle, trainers will be able to complete Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:
- Magnemite*
- Pineco*
- Nosepass*
- Drilbur
- Ferroseed*
- Togedemaru
- Beldum*
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
