How to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Grass/Fairy-type Legendary Tapu Bulu is coming back to Pokemon Go 5-Star Raids and Raid Hours. If you want to catch one, here are all the details you need, including whether you’ll be lucky enough to get its Shiny version.

The Legendary Tapu Bulu is one of the Guardian Deities introduced in the Pokemon Sun & Moon mainline games, along with Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Fini.

Since its 2022 Pokemon Go debut, it’s been appearing in 5-Star Raids, and now, with the latest rotations, it will be available once again. Here’s all you need to know to catch Tapu Bulu in the game.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go

As a Legendary, there is only one way to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go, and that is through 5-Star Raids. After challenging and defeating the Deity, players can capture it using only the Premiere Balls given.

Luckily for those still in search of Tapu Bulu, it will be featured as a Raid Boss from April 12, 2024, until April 25, 2024. But that’s not all, as it will come with the Fairy-type move Nature’s Madness.

It will also be featured on two Raid Hours, one on April 17, 2024, and the other on April 24, 2024. Remember, Raid Hours take place only on Wednesdays from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

Can Tapu Bulu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Tapu Bulu’s Shiny version will be available during the Pokemon’s comeback, as this variation was released in the game back in April 2023.

NIANTIC

Players will want to hunt for Tapu Bulu’s variation as it has an outstanding full-black look while keeping its golden details.

However, keep in mind that there’s no special way or method to secure a Shiny encounter. All avid hunters can do is challenge as many Tapu Bulu as they can until they find what they’re looking for.

That’s all you need to know to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

