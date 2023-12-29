How to get Pokemon Concierge profile pic on Netflix

A new Pokemon animated show is now live on Netflix, and to celebrate Pokemon fans can slap a Pikachu on their profile, and we’re here to show you how.

It’s not every day there’s a new Pokemon cartoon on Television (or wherever you watch your programs) but recently The Pokemon Company and Netflix have teamed up to deliver Pokemon Concierge, a sunny stop-motion animated show that feels like a holiday.

The Pokemon Concierge release date is now here, and the program follows the adventures of a hotel owner and their trusty Psyduck, taking care of guests in a tropical resort. It’s all very cute and made even more so thanks to the adorable felt models of the Pokemon pals.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to get in on the adorable action, then great news, to celebrate the release of Pokemon Concierge, Netflix is launching some brand new profile icons. Even including some fan-favorite Pokemon.

How to get the Pokemon Concierge profile pictures on Netflix

As shared by Netflix Japan Anime on X (Twitter), a series of lovely new profile pictures are available, and it’s incredibly simple to add one to your account.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Netflix/The Pokemon Company

To add a Pokemon Concierge profile picture to your Netflix account, follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Sign into your Netflix account.

Click the profile icon at the top right of the screen

Click manage profile.

Click on the profile you want to edit.

Under edit profile, click on the pencil icon over the existing profile icon.

On the icon menu, scroll down until you find Pokemon Concierge icons.

A Netflix prompt will ask “Change profile icon?” so click “Let’s do it”.

Finally, on returning to ‘Edit Profile’ click save at the bottom of the menu.

Well, that’s about it today. Hopefully, you’ve managed to snag yourself a cute profile picture.

Netflix/The Pokemon Company

Meanwhile, if you’re heading back into Paldea to enjoy the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, be sure to also check out our great guides to help you along the way:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet