How to get Hippopotas in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

The Gen 4 Ground-type Hippopotas is available in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch it and whether it can be Shiny.

The Gen 4 Pokemon games introduced the adorable Hippopotas and its evolution Hippowdon to the franchises. To highlight that Gen’s new gender differences between certain Pokemon species, Hippopotas and Hippowdon have two forms each, with males being tan and females being brown, later gray.

This Ground-type line has been available in Pokemon Go for a while now, being introduced back in 2019. However, Hippopotas is about to be featured during a Spotlight Hour on March 19, making the Hippo Pokemon more common for the duration of the event.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the next Spotlight Hour, here’s what to know about catching Hippopotas and if it can be Shiny.

How to catch Hippopotas in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Like most Pokemon, Hippopotas can be encountered and caught in the wild. As mentioned, it will spawn more frequently during the March 19 Spotlight Hour, so look for it then if you’re trying to fill your Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Hippopotas also has two forms, so you may have to keep encountering them if you want one of each.

Can Hippopotas be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Yes, Shiny Hippopotas is available in Pokemon Go.

Be sure to note the differences between male and female Hippopotas and their Shiny versions. Shiny Hippopotas is tan and olive colored, with the placement of those colors swapping based on gender.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s how you can catch Hippopotas in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny. While waiting for your Pokemon to appear, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips