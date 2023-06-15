How to complete Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Solstice Horizons event is bringing with it a limited-time Collection Challenge quest involving a variety of different Pokemon. Here’s how trainers to can complete this challenge and earn their rewards.

In celebration of the upcoming Summer solstice taking place on June 21, 2023, Pokemon Go is hosting the Solstice Horizons event featuring Solrock and Lunatone, alongside plenty of other Pokemon.

The event, which will run from Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 AM and end on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM local time, has a handful of challenges and Research tasks to complete.

One of those challenges is the Collection Challenge, which tasks players with catching a variety of different Pokemon in order to earn some handy rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge and what rewards you can get by completing it.

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge

It’s important to note that this particular Collection Challenge is split into both Daytime and Nighttime catches, each with different Pokemon to capture. Special thanks to Serebii for the information this time around.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Daytime Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Solrock* As a wild spawn Ledyba* As a wild spawn Petilil As a wild spawn Purrloin* As a wild spawn Drifloon* As a wild spawn Sewaddle As a wild spawn Cottonee* As a wild spawn Murkrow* As a wild spawn

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 2,000 Stardust, and 1 Fomantis Encounter as a reward.

Pokemon marked with * may appear Shiny

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Lunatone* As a wild spawn Spinarak* As a wild spawn Oddish* As a wild spawn Stunky As a wild spawn Misdreavus* As a wild spawn Venipede* As a wild spawn Foongus* As a wild spawn Phantump As a wild spawn

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 2,000 Stardust, and 1 Fomantis Encounter as a reward.

Pokemon marked with * may appear Shiny

Now that you know how to complete the Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

