How to complete Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go’s Solstice Horizons event is bringing with it a limited-time Collection Challenge quest involving a variety of different Pokemon. Here’s how trainers to can complete this challenge and earn their rewards.
In celebration of the upcoming Summer solstice taking place on June 21, 2023, Pokemon Go is hosting the Solstice Horizons event featuring Solrock and Lunatone, alongside plenty of other Pokemon.
The event, which will run from Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 AM and end on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM local time, has a handful of challenges and Research tasks to complete.
One of those challenges is the Collection Challenge, which tasks players with catching a variety of different Pokemon in order to earn some handy rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge and what rewards you can get by completing it.
Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge
It’s important to note that this particular Collection Challenge is split into both Daytime and Nighttime catches, each with different Pokemon to capture. Special thanks to Serebii for the information this time around.
Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Daytime Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Solrock*
|As a wild spawn
|Ledyba*
|As a wild spawn
|Petilil
|As a wild spawn
|Purrloin*
|As a wild spawn
|Drifloon*
|As a wild spawn
|Sewaddle
|As a wild spawn
|Cottonee*
|As a wild spawn
|Murkrow*
|As a wild spawn
For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 2,000 Stardust, and 1 Fomantis Encounter as a reward.
Pokemon marked with * may appear Shiny
Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Daytime Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Lunatone*
|As a wild spawn
|Spinarak*
|As a wild spawn
|Oddish*
|As a wild spawn
|Stunky
|As a wild spawn
|Misdreavus*
|As a wild spawn
|Venipede*
|As a wild spawn
|Foongus*
|As a wild spawn
|Phantump
|As a wild spawn
For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 2,000 Stardust, and 1 Fomantis Encounter as a reward.
Pokemon marked with * may appear Shiny
