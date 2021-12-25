How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Challenge

A brand new Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge has gone live as part of the Pokemon Go Holidays event, and Trainers will need to trade Ice-type creatures to complete it.

Pokemon Go’s Holidays 2021 event has already brought us new costumes, the return of the Holiday Cup, and the debut of Bergmite, but Niantic are keeping the presents coming with another Collection Challenge to complete.

The Winter Wonderland Challenge will run from Saturday, December 25, 2021, to Friday, December 31, at 8pm local time, so you’ll have just under one week to complete it and earn an extra special reward.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the information you need to do just that below!

Advertisement

Contents

How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you need to trade to complete the Holidays Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to get it Swinub Wild Encounters, 7km Eggs & Field Research Snorunt Wild Encounters Spheal Wild Encounters, Raids & Field Research Snover Wild Encounters Vanillite Wild Encounters Cubchoo Wild Encounters, Raids, 7km Eggs & Field Research

This Collection Challenge works a little differently from previous ones, as you’ll actually need to trade for these Pokemon to complete the quest and earn your medal – catching them alone isn’t enough.

The best way to do this is to find a friend who also wants to complete this Collection Challenge and agree to catch all of the Pokemon required. Then, you can do equal trades so you both complete it together.

You’ll be able to trade with other Trainers up to 40km away from December 24 at 10am PST until December 27 at 10am PST, making this the perfect time to complete the Collection Challenge.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge rewards

Once you’ve traded for every Pokemon required as part of the Holidays 2021 Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with a Galarian Mr Mime encounter, which remains one of the rarest ‘mon in Pokemon Go.

Previously, the only way Trainers were able to catch Galarian Mr Mime was if they purchased a ticket for the ‘Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap…’ Special Research story when it went on sale back in December 2020.

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

This is the first time Trainers will be able to add the Ice/Psychic-type Galarian Mr Mime to their collection without having to pay for the privilege, so it’s definitely worth taking the time to complete the challenge.

Advertisement

Once you’ve completed this, check out the other Holidays 2021 event features and see which Legendaries you can battle with the current Raid Boss schedule.