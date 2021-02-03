Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event: Mega Gyarados, lucky bonuses, date & time

Published: 3/Feb/2021 10:52

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2021
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic have announced the details of 2021’s Lunar New Year celebrations, including the long-awaited debut of Mega Gyarados in Pokemon Go.

Every year, Pokemon Go celebrates the Lunar New Year with a special event. 2019 was the Year of the Pig, with Spoink as the focus, and 2020 was the Year of the Rat, with Minccino and Cinccino making their debuts.

As 2021 is the Year of the Ox, the featured Pokemon for this Lunar New Year event is the wild bull Tauros, which gets its own Timed Research for trainers to complete.

But that’s not all, as there will also be an increase in red-colored creatures in the wild, some enticing Lucky bonuses, and the major debut of Mega Gyarados in five-star raid battles.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year
Niantic
Niantic will be celebrating the Lunar New Year again in February 2021.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2021 event features

The Lunar New Year event brings with it a number of features for trainers to look forward to. Red-colored Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, while Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with regional versions of Meowth.

There will also be an increased chance of catching the rare Shiny Gyarados, which fits in with the ‘red’ theme of the Lunar New Year celebrations. If it’s missing from your collection, now’s a good time to go hunting.

You can see the full list of features below:

  • Red Pokemon including Krabby, Golden, Magmar, Magikarp, Miltank, Meditite, and Tepig will appear more frequently in the wild.
  • Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering the elusive red Shiny Gyarados.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Meditite, and Miltank.
  • 5km Eggs will hatch Rattata, Ekans, Mankey, Ponyta, Mareep, Houndour, Miltank, Torchic, Baron, Buneary, Teig, and Litleo.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year raid details

A number of Megas will be appearing in raids during the event, including Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Gyarados, which makes its Pokemon Go debut. See the full list below:

  • One-star raids: Meditite, Carvanha, Duskull, Skorupi, and Darumaka
  • Three-star raids: Miltank, Octillery, Blaziken, Camerupt, and Absol
  • Five-star raids: Latios and Latias
  • Mega raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos
Mega Gyarados
The Pokemon Company
Mega Gyarados is making its debut in February 2021.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year lucky bonuses

During the event, you’re more likely to become Lucky Friends with your friends when you swap Gifts, battle in raids, and trade with them. Gifts will also contain more PokeBalls, so now’s a good time to do that.

When you trade a Pokemon, it will be more likely to become a Lucky Pokemon. ‘Lucky’ is a special status that reduces the Stardust required to power a Pokemon up by 50%, which helps creatures reach maximum CP for a lower cost.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year start date and time

The 2021 Lunar New Year event kicks off in the Pokemon Go app on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs until Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1 PM local time.

This means you’ll have six days to catch as many red-colored Pokemon as you can, take advantage of those Lucky bonuses, and give your best shot at taking down Mega Gyarados. Good luck, trainers!

Apex Legends

How to play Fuse in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:21

by James Busby
Fuse
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Fuse joins Apex Legends in Season 8 to join Respawn’s ever-growing roster. To help you master this explosive-loving cage fighter, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks that will send your enemies running. 

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it a new weapon, map changes, Legendary Magazines, and the usual bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Fuse is a mercenary-turned-cage fighter that loves to bombard his enemies with deadly explosives, leaving a wave of destruction in his wake. 

Fuse is armed with a stackable grenade passive, deadly cluster bomb Tactical, and flaming-hot ultimate that encircles enemies. While these abilities may seem simple enough, there are a number of tricks you can use to increase your lethality with Fuse.

How to make use of Fuse’s abilities

Passive: Grenadier 

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Grenadier pack a real explosive punch.

The Grenadier passive gives Fuse an extra grenade per inventory slot. This means Fuse can hold 2x Thermite Grenades, 2x Frag Grenades, 2x Arc Stars per inventory slot. Not only does this give Fuse plenty of ammunition for his launcher, it also provides plenty of opportunities for players to counter any camping squads.

Any grenades that are fired out of Fuse’s grenade launcher will travel further, faster, and more accurately than their thrown counterpart. As a result, you’ll always want to loot any grenades you find and use Fuse’s passive to force fights in built-up areas. 

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster 

Fuse knuckle Cluster
Respawn Entertainment
Knuckle Cluster deals damage to multiple enemies.

The mercenary-turned-cage fighter has a penchant for bloody brawls, but instead of using his fists, Fuse bring an explosive twist to his fights. When activated, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster launcher will unleash a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. 

Knuckle Cluster can be stuck to enemies and will deal AoE splash damage to all those who are unfortunate enough to get caught within the blast area. Just like Fuse’s passive, Knuckle Cluster is great at destroying traps and ambushing camping squads.

Ultimate: The Motherlode

Fuse Motherlode
Respawn Entertainment
Despite its size, the Motherlode has decent range potential.

Fuse’s ultimate launches a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames, dealing damage over time and slowing players caught within it. Despite the gun’s hulking size, the Motherlode can be fired up to 200 meters away, giving Fuse plenty of opportunities to ambush his enemies. 

Once any players have been caught with the ultimate’s blast radius, simply bombard them a combination of Grenadier, Knuckle Cluster, and standard gunfire. If timed correctly, the Motherlode can tear through even the tankiest of teams. 

Fuse tips and tricks

1. Punish defensive campers

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Taking down defensive squads is easier than ever.

Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Fuse. While his kit may be tailored toward aggressive play, you’ll want to pick your fights carefully. As a result, try to constantly seek out in-door fights where you can utilize both Fuse’s Grenadier passive and Knuckle Cluster. 

After all, hitting mobile targets at range with his abilities can prove frustrating. Instead, it’s often best to find squads that are camping in buildings or huddled together. Fuse’s Grenadier passive can also be used to hit any squads that would otherwise prove difficult to hit. For example, Rampart’s Amped Cover can be instantly bypassed with a well-aimed Grenadier hit. 

Meanwhile, if you suspect that there are enemy players camping in a nearby building, simply fire a grenade at a nearby wall and watch as it ricochets off the wall. If you see any damage numbers, then chances are there is a squad waiting to ambush you. If you’re constantly thinking of how you can use your environment to your advantage, then you’ll land more deadly explosives. 

2. Combine your team’s ultimates

Fuse ult
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Motherlode is best paired with other AoE ultimates.

This point may seem incredibly simple, but most teams often fail to do this, particularly when playing with randoms. However, one well-timed ultimate combo can wipe even the most deadly squads. Consider pairing Fuse’s ultimate with the added slow and AoE damage from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, while Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment rains explosive terror from above. 

While Fuse’s ultimate can be used on its own, its effectiveness is greatly enhanced when synergized with other AoE abilities. It’s important to note that Wattson’s Interception Pylon completely counters Fuse’s ult, so try to bait it out or simply wait a while before using it.

3. Constantly replenish grenades

Fuse grenades
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need to pack plenty of grenades.

It can be easy to forget to keep track of the number of explosives you have in your inventory, especially when you’re not used to hoovering up every grenade you come across. However, you need to make this a habit if you wish to increase your kill potential. Make sure you get into the habit of replenishing your explosives after every kill and keep some reserved for the late-game circles.

After all, Fuse’s Grenadier ability can give you the upper hand in scenarios where you need to attack an enemy-controlled building. Grenadier can also be used to deny entry to certain areas, while also serving as a decent distraction should your squad need to reposition. 

4. Best Legends to team up with Fuse

Fuse abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse certainly brings the heat to many a firefight.

Fuse works well with a lot of Apex Legends characters thanks to the simplistic nature of his kit. The explosive enthusiast’s ultimate works particularly well when paired with Gibraltar and Caustic, but there are also a few other Legends Fuse synergizes well with.

For example, Loba’s Black Market enables Fuse to instantly replenish his grenades, while Horizon’s ultimate pulls enemies together, making Motherlode even more devastating. Try to experiment and see what deadly combinations you can come up with.

If you follow these Fuse tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more explosive kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.