Blooket codes (June 2023) – How to join live matches

Blooket is an extremely popular quiz game for kids that is primarily used in the classroom by teachers but by using codes in the game players can also join exciting live matches. Here are all the Blooket codes you can use in June 2023.

There are plenty of puzzle and knowledge-based games out there such as Wordle, but Blooket is an interesting experience aimed at young players where a host chooses a set of questions and a unique game mode to play.

It’s a fun interactive system that’s sure to bring excitement to the classroom, especially as players can unlock new Blooks – the colorful animal blocks that act as player icons – as they progress.

By using codes in the game, you can also join live matches, so here are all the available Blooket codes you can use in June 2023.

Updated June 25, 2023, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Blooket There are codes you can redeem in Blooket.

Blooket codes (June 2023)

As of June 25, 2023, there are no active Blooket codes to use. As soon as new codes are released we’ll add them to a table below.

New codes are made available in the game regularly so be sure to check back here often.

How to redeem codes in Blooket

In order to use codes and join a match in Blooket, you simply need to follow the steps below:

Navigate to the official Blooket website

Click ‘Join a Match’ in the top left corner of the screen

Type your code into the box

Log in with your Google account and the game will begin!

Expired codes

In the table below we’ve listed all of the expired Blooket codes that have been released so far in 2023.

Code Rewards 325202 Live Match 5124264 Live Match 389738 Live Match 843129 Live Match 8936019 Live Match 860159 Live Match 9028310 Live Match 768456 Live Match 283536 Live Match 466877 Live Match 899054 Live Match 985227 Live Match 355555 Live Match 584165 Live Match 860159 Live Match 9028310 Live Match 768456 Live Match 283536 Live Match 497014 Live Match 3778473 Live Match 7643619 Live Match

