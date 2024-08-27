Pokemon Go: Go Big event – Dynamax, Max Battle debut, bonuses

Niantic has revealed the Go Big event, which will finally bring Dynamax and Max Battles to Pokemon Go.

Dynamax was the main gimmick of Sword and Shield, allowing Pokemon to grow to massive sizes and allowing them to use more powerful moves. It is now set to join the mobile game, with the new Max Out season focusing on this Galar mechanic.

To introduce this to the game, Pokemon Go will hold an event appropriately named Go Big, which adds the first Dynamax Pokemon and Max Battles.

Here’s everything to know about Pokemon Go’s Go Big event.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, Go Big begins on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 am and ends on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

That means Go Big will start just as the Go All Out event ends.

Dynamax debuts

Go Big will add the first set of Dynamax Pokemon. The following will be available through one-star Max Battles:

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Skwovet*

Wooloo*

Those that have a chance of being Shiny are marked with an asterisk.

Max Out Special Research

Niantic

The event will also introduce a new Special Research called Max Out. While no specifics were announced, this will involve players participating in Max Battles to earn Max Particles, a new avatar item (which appears to be a Dynamax Band), and more.

Max Out will be available for free to all users. You’ll simply need to play before the season ends on December 3, 2024, at 9:59 am local time to unlock it.

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Go Big:

2× XP for winning a Max Battle

2× XP for spinning PokéStops

Field Research task encounters

Themed Field Research tasks will also be available during the event.

Completing these gives you the chance to encounter the following Pokemon:

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Skwovet*

Wooloo*

That’s everything we know so far about Pokemon Go’s Go Big event. For more on the game, check out our guides to Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.