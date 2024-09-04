Pokemon Go Power Spots explained: How to get Max Particles

Pokemon Go players looking to use the Dynamax mechanic to join Max Battles must understand how Power Spots work and how to obtain Max Particles first. So, here are all the details.

The new Max Out season kicked off with plenty of fun content. New content included the Sword & Shield Dynamax mechanic, which turns regular Pokemon into gigantic creatures.

As Dynamax Pokemon make their debut with the upcoming Go Big event, players need to know how Power Spots work and how to earn the Max Particles that will allow them to participate in Max Battles.

Power Spots explained

The recently introduced Power Spots are where Dynamax Pokemon are located. Power Spots appear on the map as new locations – they do not replace existing Gyms or PokeStops – and can be identified by a purple marker and a large ‘X’.

NIANTIC

Unlike Gyms or PokeStops, these are only temporary. Thus, spots will shift around the map every several days, depending on their timers.

Power Spots are where players must go if they want to join the strategic turned-based Max Battles to defeat, capture Dynamax Pokemon, and gain other rewards. However, every encounter has a Max Particle cost they must pay beforehand.

The amount of Max Particles required for each Max Battle will vary depending on the Pokemon featured. For example, Dynamax Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle have a cost of 250 Max Particles each.

How to earn and use Max Particles

Max Particles or MP is a new in-game resource players will need to constantly gather if they want to join the Max Battles inside the Power Spots. As stated above, every encounter will have a particular Max Particle cost that will vary. These will only be consumed if you successfully defeat the Max Battle Boss.

These Max Particles can be obtained through two methods:

By interacting with Power Spots.

By walking and claiming them in the Power Spots tab added to the ‘Nearby’ menu.

Every Power Spot interaction will reward the player with 100 Max Particles while walking two km will get them 300. Extra MP can be gathered by completing the To the Max! Special Research or buying the Max Particle bundle coming to the store on September 8, 2024.

NIANTIC

Every Dynamax Pokemon has access to three Max Moves. All come with the offensive one, Max Strike. 400 Max Particles and 50 Candy can be exchanged to unlock each of the other two: the shielding move Max Guard or the healing move Max Spirit.

Besides participating in Max Battles and unlocking moves, players can use their Max Particles to enhance such Max Moves from Level 1 to Level 3:

LEVEL 1 TO LEVEL 2 COST LEVEL 2 TO LEVEL 3 COST MAX MOVE – 600 Max Particles

– 100 Candy – 800 Max Particles

– 40 Candy XL

NIANTIC

Max Particles restrictions

Players must be aware that there’s a daily limit to how many Max Particles they can collect. It is 800 MP. However, if you visit seven Power Spots, claim the 700 MP, and then claim the 300 from your already walked two km, you can exceed the soft cap.

If you happen to have a Power Spot nearby, keep in mind that you won’t be able to claim multiple Max Particles from it on a single day, as you’re only allowed to have one interaction per Power Spot a day.

That’s everything you need to know about Power Spots and Max Particles in Pokemon Go. Keep up to speed with all the current events, and don’t forget to check the latest Spotlight Hour and Raid bosses, too.