Pokemon Go Dynamax & Max Battles explained

The newest Pokemon Go season, Max Out, is bursting with content and interesting features like Dynamax and Max Battles. If you want to fight gigantic Pokemon in Niantic’s game, here’s all you need to know.

It’s a new season of Pokemon Go, as Max Out began on September 3. And, it will bring some big additions to the mobile game, starting with Go Big.

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Go Big event will finally unlock Dynamax and Max Battles, introduced in Gen 8’s Sword & Shield, where players take their Pokemon to massive sizes to fight each other.

Article continues after ad

As new features, Dynamax and Max Battles are different from what Go players are used to, so here’s all you need to know to be ready for their introduction on September 10, 2024.

Dynamax mechanic

The Dynamax mechanic from Sword & Shield makes regular Pokemon grow into incredible sizes to battle other Dynamax Pokemon.

In Pokemon Go, only creatures with the capacity to Dynamax are allowed to participate in Max Battles, where they go up against other Dynamax opponents.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you are inside the battle arena, a Max Meter will appear. When it fills up, then you’ll be able to Dynamax a Pokemon and choose from three different moves:

Max Guard : A defensive move used to reduce the damage from the opposing Pokemon.

: A defensive move used to reduce the damage from the opposing Pokemon. Max Geyser : An offensive move that releases a powerful special attack that will vary depending on the Pokemon’s typing.

: An offensive move that releases a powerful special attack that will vary depending on the Pokemon’s typing. Max Spirit: A status move used to restore HP – for you and your teammates as well.

NIANTIC

These moves are limited, so you and your team must defeat the Dynamax enemy before you run out of Max Moves. More so, they can be improved using extra Max Particles, Candy, and Candy XL, though this must be done on the Pokemon’s info page before joining a Max Battle.

Article continues after ad

Max Battles explained

The new Max Battles are quite similar to Raids: you team up with other players and go up against a common opponent. However, this type of battle doesn’t have a timer – you’ll be knocked out if the Dynamax Pokemon defeats your team – and unlike Raids, the combat is turned-based.

Max Battles do have a few restrictions and requirements players must follow if they want to join them.

Article continues after ad

Rules & restrictions

You cannot join a Max Battle from a remote location, it must be locally.

To enter a Max Battle you have to pay the Max Particle entry cost.

Up to four trainers can join a Max Battle.

Only Dynamax Pokemon can join.

NIANTIC

How to join a Max Battle

As stated above, there will be different Max Battle tiers and each will have a different Max Particle cost.

Article continues after ad

Once you have the required amount of Max Particles, just follow a few simple steps:

Walk to the Power Spot where the Dynamax Pokemon you want to battle is featured. Pay the Max Particle cost to enter. Pick up to three Pokemon for the battle (only one will Dynamax). Wait for other players to join (or invite your friends). Battle the Dynamax Pokemon.

Max Battles rewards

After the battle is over, you’ll be able to catch the Dynamax Pokemon using Premier Balls. You’ll be able to identify Dynamax-capable Pokemon by the glowing pink shade around them and their special Max Moves.

Additionally, you will have the option to place a Pokemon at the Power Spot where you were fighting. This creature will stay there to help other trainers battle Dynamax Pokemon and will earn you Rare Candy, Berries, and other useful items.

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC

As an extra feature, these rewards can be upgraded in exchange for PokeCoins. Doing so will increase the number of items and Premier Balls awarded.

If you do not beat the Dynamax Pokemon, then the Max Particles you used to enter the Power Spot battle will not be consumed.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Dynamax mechanic and Max Battles in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check all the details for the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.