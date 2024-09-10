Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event: Hattena debut, Dynamax Beldum, dates, and bonuses

Get your thinking caps on and be prepared to use your mind – and skills – to catch some Psychic-type Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed the return of the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event for 2024, with some fun new additions to spice up gameplay.

The mammoth mobile game’s latest season – Pokemon Go Max Out – is focusing on Galar and the Pocket Monsters found in Sword & Shield, so fittingly, this edition of the Psychic Spectacular event sees the introduction of Hattena. Plus, it’s powerful evolutions and some new Dynamax monsters.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event.

The official Pokemon Go blog details that the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event runs from Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, until Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon debuts

The Pokemon Company

The Psychic Spectacular event sees the debut of three brand-new Pokemon, as well as some additions to the current Dynamax Pokemon pool:

Hattena

When the event starts, Pokemon Go players will finally be able to encounter Hattena. The Galarian Pokemon Hattena – and its first evolution Hattrem – are both Psychic-type. However, its final evolution Hatterene is Psychic and Fairy-type.

Players can find Hattena in the wild, as well as in 7 KM eggs received during the event, and during the event by completing event-themed Field Research tasks and the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges.

To evolve Hattena into Hattrem in Pokemon Go, give it 25 Hattena Candy. Then, Hattrem needs 100 Hattena Candy to evolve into Hatterene. At the time of writing, none of these Pocket Monsters can be Shiny.

Dynamax Beldum

The Steel and Psychic-type powerhouse Pokemon Beldum is getting ready to invade Max Battles, meaning players can catch one and evolve it into the mighty Metagross to take on even bigger Pokemon in Max Battles.

Given its Steel-type nature, Trainers should bring the Dynamax Pokemon Charizard to this battle, and utilize the type advantage to take down Beldum easily. Niantic confirmed that Beldum found in Dynamax Battles do have a chance of being Shiny.

Wild Spawns

Psychic-type Pokemon are on the loose, so get your Poke Balls ready to catch the following Pokemon in the wild during the Psychic Spectacular event:

Ralts*

Spoink*

Gothita*

Solosis*

Elgyem*

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Inkay*

Morelull*

Hatenna

Pokemon that can be encountered in their Shiny form are marked with an asterisk*.

Event Eggs

The following Pokemon will hatch from Eggs during the event:

7 km Eggs

Mawile*

Chingling*

Espurr*

Hatenna

The Pokemon Company

Field Research encounters

While many Pokemon can be encountered thanks to the event-specific Field Research encounters, Niantic has confirmed that Morelull encountered Field Research will have a greater chance of being Shiny than when found in the wild.

Trainers can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Gothita*

Solosis*

Elgyem*

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Morelull*

Hatenna

Collection Challenges

Get ready to catch those majestic Psychic-type monsters and earn some rewards along the way.

Complete the Psychic-themed Collection Challenges to receive Stardust, XP, and additional encounters with Hatenna.

Event bonuses

Players can take advantage of the following bonuses during the Psychic Spectacular event 2024:

2× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 or up to receive Rare Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.

On top of all this, there are also Pokestop Showcases focusing on event-themed Pokemon, so get your best Pokemon ready and earn some fantastic rewards.

That’s everything we know so far about the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out our guides to Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.