Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan-made paradox form reveals hidden truth about Hatterene

The fan-made Paradox form of Hatterene resulted in a startling revelation about the Pokemon’s actual size.

Introduced in Sword & Shield, the Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon Hatterene is the final form of Hatenna. Alongside its standard form, Hatterene also received the ability to Gigantamax in addition to 31 other Pokemon.

In Scarlet & Violet, 16 mysterious pocket monsters – Paradox Pokemon – emerged while players explored Area Zero. Trainers noticed futuristic and ancient versions of mons like Delibird and Volcarona with different names and altered typing.

Considering the list of available Paradox Pokemon is slim, some fans have designed the what-could-have-been with many pocket monsters, including the Generation VIII mon Hatterene.

Paradox Hatterene reveals the shocking truth about the Pokemon

On the Pokemon subreddit, Reddit user Sauce_Pesto reimagined Hatterene as a Paradox mon with the name Iron Vessel. Sauce_Pesto also changed its typing to Psychic/Poison instead of Psychic/Fairy.

Many fans reacted to the creation by discovering how tiny Hatterene actually was when it wasn’t covered by voluminous hair. Without the hair growing around its body, Hatterene is around the same size as its pre-evolution Hattrem.

Jarf_17 wrote, “I love the emphasis on Hatterene being the smol thing encapsulated in big hair. I legit didn’t even notice that it’s actual body is so little in my first Shield playthrough.”

Nelserio asked, “Which one is the Pokemon? The robot or the… fetus?”

kylepownu pointed out how Iron Vessel resembled Fecto Forgo – the final boss of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Others found the design “intriguing but slightly disturbing,” which also describes several frightening Pokedex entries like Drifloon, who was recently discovered lurking around children attending Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy.

While Hatterene lacks a Paradox form in Generation IX’s base game, there’s always a chance Game Freak will give the Galarian Fairy and other potential Pokemon a bit more attention in the upcoming DLC. Especially considering the two-part expansion explores the hidden treasure of Area Zero.