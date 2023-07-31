Every evolution item in Pokemon Sleep & how to get them

Pokemon Sleep lets players evolve different creatures, but some need evolution items. Here’s how to get them.

You’ll need to increase your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power to collect more Pokemon in the application. Make sure to feed it breakfast, lunch, and dinner for more species to surround the Pokemon after you wake up.

As your Snorlax becomes more powerful, you’ll encounter rarer creatures than when you first started your Pokemon Sleep journey. For example, after studying 20 Sleep Styles, you’ll meet a Green Snorlax in Cyan Beach.

You must use an evolution item on particular Pokemon to make them evolve. Here’s what you’ll need to do to receive the resource.

Every evolution item in Pokemon Sleep

The following table includes every available evolution item in Pokemon Sleep:

Item Description Fire Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It has a fiery orange heart. Ice Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It has a snowflake pattern in it. King’s Rock A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It is shaped like a crown. Leaf Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It has an unmistakable leaf pattern. Linking Cord A string exuding a mysterious energy that makes you feel a strange sense of connection. Moon Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It is dark like the night sky. Shiny Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It shines with a dazzling light. Thunder Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It has a distinct thunderbolt pattern. Water Stone A peculiar stone that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It is the clear blue of a deep pool.

How to get evolution items

You can exchange Sleep Points in the Regular Exchange Shop for evolution items. Each resource costs 1400 Sleep Points, which are earned according to your hours of rest. If you sleep for an average of 8.5 hours, you’re guaranteed 100 Sleep Points.

Now you can start evolving Pokemon in the free-to-play game. Check out our other handy Pokemon Sleep guides below:

