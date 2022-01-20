How to get an Upgrade in Pokemon Go to evolve Porygon

Wondering how to get an Upgrade in Pokemon Go? You’ll need one of these rare items to evolve Porygon into Porygon2, so we’ve got the tips you need to find one.

While most species in Pokemon Go simply require you to collect a set amount of Candy and Stardust to be able to evolve, some Pokemon need a special Evolution Item before they can reach their final forms.

One of these species is Kanto’s fan-favorite Porygon. Trainers will need to find a rare Upgrade item before it can be evolved into Porygon2, the ‘Virtual Pokemon’ that first appeared in the Johto region.

Evolution Items are difficult enough to get in the mainline games like Sword & Shield, but they’re even harder to find in Pokemon Go as there’s no guaranteed way to get one – and a lot of it comes down to luck.

Even so, we’re here to try and help you increase your chances of finding one with a few tips and tricks, as well as details on how to evolve Porygon once you’ve acquired an Upgrade item.

How to get an Upgrade in Pokemon Go

The main way to get an Upgrade in Pokemon Go is to spin PokeStops and Gyms and claim the rewards, as there’s an estimated 1% drop rate for Evolution Items – although it’s not guaranteed to be an Upgrade.

It’s also believed that there’s an increased chance of getting an Evolution Item when you claim your 7th Day Streak Bonus, so make sure you log in and keep spinning those PokeStops every day.

Here are some other ways you might be able to get an Upgrade in Pokemon Go:

Look out for any event Field Research tasks that offer Evolution Items as a reward.

Claim all of your rewards after competing in the Go Battle League.

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon Go

If you want to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 50 Porygon Candy and have a spare Upgrade item in your inventory.

Once you’ve got the required resources, choose your favorite Porygon from your collection (taking into account its stats using the appraisal feature), then hit the ‘Evolve’ button and watch the animation.

As we mentioned earlier, locating an Upgrade in Pokemon Go is quite difficult, but considering Porygon is the only species that uses this Evolution Item to evolve, you should only ever need to find one of them.

If you’re struggling to get enough Candy, use Pinap Berries when catching any Porygon you find in the wild to get double the amount you get. Now is also a good time to use any spare Rare Candy you have.