The Psychic Cup has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the best teams and Pokemon to help you Zen Headbutt the competition away.
Alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League competitions, Pokemon Go often introduces themed cups to the Go Battle League to give well-practiced trainers a fresh challenge to enjoy.
This time around you’ll need to break out your best Psychic-types as the Psychic Cup is coming to the Pokemon Go Battle League. As the name suggests, only one type is allowed, making choosing a team quite tricky.
To help you figure out which Pokemon are worth powering up for battle, we’ve listed some of the best Psychic-type creatures below, as well as the movesets that will help them reach their full potential.
Best team for the Psychic Cup in Pokemon Go
One of the best teams you can use in the Psychic Cup is Victini, Malamar, and Bronzong.
Victini is expected to be the top Pokemon when it comes to wins, according to PvPoke, while the Dark/Psychic-type Malamar and Steel/Psychic-type Bronzong are able to take down most of Victini’s biggest threats between them.
We’ve gone into more detail about some of the best Pokemon you can use for the Psychic Cup below, where you’ll also find details of their weaknesses, resistances, and the best movesets for them to learn.
Best Pokemon for the Psychic Cup
Victini
- Fast Move: Quick Attack
- Charged Moves: V-Create and Overheat
- Resistances: Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel
- Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water
If you’re lucky enough to have a Victini under 1500 CP in your collection then you’ve already got a huge advantage here, as this Mythical Pokemon is looking like the one to beat in the Psychic Cup meta.
Quick Attack has been given an energy generation buff in the new Go Battle League season, meaning you’ll be able to access the brilliant Charged Move V-Create much earlier – but be careful of that Defense self-debuff.
Malamar
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Moves: Foul Play and Hyper Beam
- Resistances: Psychic
- Weaknesses: Bug and Fairy
Being a dual Dark/Psychic-type means that Malamar has extra resistance to Psychic-type attacks, very few weaknesses, and access to Dark-type attacks that can obliterate other Psychic-type Pokemon.
As you’ve probably guessed, it’s going to be a nightmare to deal with in the Psychic Cup. Psycho Cut has quick energy generation, which you’ll need to access the powerful Dark-type Charged Move Foul Play.
Bronzong
- Fast Move: Feint Attack
- Charged Moves: Payback and Heavy Slam
- Resistances: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel
- Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground
Bronzong has a long list of resistances that can come in handy in the Psychic Cup, but perhaps most importantly, it has access to a complete Dark-type moveset, which even Malamar doesn’t have.
Feint Attack is the best Fast Move for the Psychic Cup, as it can dish out some essential Dark-type damage to other Psychic-types. Pair this with Payback and you’ve got a winning Bronzong build.
Galarian Rapidash
- Fast Move: Fairy Wind
- Charged Moves: Megahorn and Body Slam
- Resistances: Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic
- Weaknesses: Ghost, Poison, and Steel
A high Attack stat combined with the Psychic-type destroying Megahorn and the spammable Body Slam gives Galarian Rapidash major wins over the likes of Malamar, Wobbuffet, Galarian Slowking, and Claydol.
The newly-added Fairy Wind is the best Fast Move for the Psychic Cup meta, while the aforementioned Megahorn and Body Slam give Galarian Rapidash some real power. Just watch out for its lack of bulk.
Claydol
- Fast Move: Mud Slap
- Charged Moves: Rock Tomb and Shadow Ball
- Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Poison, Psychic, and Rock
- Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water
Claydol may have more weaknesses than any other Pokemon on our list, but it still gets a chance to shine in the Psychic Cup with an impressive Defense stat and a moveset that’s surprisingly well-optimized for this meta.
Mud Slap is a decent Fast Move that can dish out solid damage to Victini, Bronzong, and Metagross. As for Charged Moves, Rock Tomb is expensive but delivers a guaranteed Attack debuff, which could be a dealbreaker in a close battle.
Pokemon Go Psychic Cup rules & restrictions
The main rule of the Psychic Cup is that only Psychic-type Pokemon under the 1,500 CP limit are allowed on your team. Despite being Psychic-type, the Mythical Mew is also banned from entering.
While this does limit your options quite heavily, it’s worth pointing out that dual-types are eligible, so a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon like Bronzong is allowed to enter.
Pokemon Go Psychic Cup start & end date
The Psychic Cup will appear in the Pokemon Go Battle League from Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST until Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1PM PT.
It will run alongside the traditional Great League. We’ve got a best Great League team guide to help you rise to the top in that competition as well.