The Psychic Cup has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the best teams and Pokemon to help you Zen Headbutt the competition away.

Alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League competitions, Pokemon Go often introduces themed cups to the Go Battle League to give well-practiced trainers a fresh challenge to enjoy.

This time around you’ll need to break out your best Psychic-types as the Psychic Cup is coming to the Pokemon Go Battle League. As the name suggests, only one type is allowed, making choosing a team quite tricky.

To help you figure out which Pokemon are worth powering up for battle, we’ve listed some of the best Psychic-type creatures below, as well as the movesets that will help them reach their full potential.

Niantic

Best team for the Psychic Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use in the Psychic Cup is Victini, Malamar, and Bronzong.

Victini is expected to be the top Pokemon when it comes to wins, according to PvPoke, while the Dark/Psychic-type Malamar and Steel/Psychic-type Bronzong are able to take down most of Victini’s biggest threats between them.

We’ve gone into more detail about some of the best Pokemon you can use for the Psychic Cup below, where you’ll also find details of their weaknesses, resistances, and the best movesets for them to learn.

Best Pokemon for the Psychic Cup

Victini

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Moves: V-Create and Overheat

V-Create and Overheat Resistances: Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel

Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water

If you’re lucky enough to have a Victini under 1500 CP in your collection then you’ve already got a huge advantage here, as this Mythical Pokemon is looking like the one to beat in the Psychic Cup meta.

Quick Attack has been given an energy generation buff in the new Go Battle League season, meaning you’ll be able to access the brilliant Charged Move V-Create much earlier – but be careful of that Defense self-debuff.

Malamar

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Moves: Foul Play and Hyper Beam

Foul Play and Hyper Beam Resistances: Psychic

Psychic Weaknesses: Bug and Fairy

Being a dual Dark/Psychic-type means that Malamar has extra resistance to Psychic-type attacks, very few weaknesses, and access to Dark-type attacks that can obliterate other Psychic-type Pokemon.

As you’ve probably guessed, it’s going to be a nightmare to deal with in the Psychic Cup. Psycho Cut has quick energy generation, which you’ll need to access the powerful Dark-type Charged Move Foul Play.

Bronzong

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Feint Attack

Feint Attack Charged Moves: Payback and Heavy Slam

Payback and Heavy Slam Resistances: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground

Bronzong has a long list of resistances that can come in handy in the Psychic Cup, but perhaps most importantly, it has access to a complete Dark-type moveset, which even Malamar doesn’t have.

Feint Attack is the best Fast Move for the Psychic Cup, as it can dish out some essential Dark-type damage to other Psychic-types. Pair this with Payback and you’ve got a winning Bronzong build.

Galarian Rapidash

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Moves: Megahorn and Body Slam

Megahorn and Body Slam Resistances: Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic

Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic Weaknesses: Ghost, Poison, and Steel

A high Attack stat combined with the Psychic-type destroying Megahorn and the spammable Body Slam gives Galarian Rapidash major wins over the likes of Malamar, Wobbuffet, Galarian Slowking, and Claydol.

The newly-added Fairy Wind is the best Fast Move for the Psychic Cup meta, while the aforementioned Megahorn and Body Slam give Galarian Rapidash some real power. Just watch out for its lack of bulk.

Claydol

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Moves: Rock Tomb and Shadow Ball

Rock Tomb and Shadow Ball Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Poison, Psychic, and Rock

Electric, Fighting, Poison, Psychic, and Rock Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water

Claydol may have more weaknesses than any other Pokemon on our list, but it still gets a chance to shine in the Psychic Cup with an impressive Defense stat and a moveset that’s surprisingly well-optimized for this meta.

Mud Slap is a decent Fast Move that can dish out solid damage to Victini, Bronzong, and Metagross. As for Charged Moves, Rock Tomb is expensive but delivers a guaranteed Attack debuff, which could be a dealbreaker in a close battle.

Pokemon Go Psychic Cup rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Psychic Cup is that only Psychic-type Pokemon under the 1,500 CP limit are allowed on your team. Despite being Psychic-type, the Mythical Mew is also banned from entering.

While this does limit your options quite heavily, it’s worth pointing out that dual-types are eligible, so a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon like Bronzong is allowed to enter.

Pokemon Go Psychic Cup start & end date

The Psychic Cup will appear in the Pokemon Go Battle League from Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST until Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Great League. We’ve got a best Great League team guide to help you rise to the top in that competition as well.