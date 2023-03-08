How to get Bruxish in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Bruxish has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go! If you’re wondering how to catch it, whether it can be Shiny, or if it has an evolution, we’ve got the answers you need right here.

The Festival of Colors event has returned to Pokemon Go for March 2023, with plenty of things to enjoy like a Collection Challenge and themed spawns – but one of the biggest features is the arrival of Bruxish.

Bruxish first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region on the Nintendo 3DS. It’s known as the Gnash Teeth Pokemon in the Pokedex and it doesn’t evolve into (or from) any other creature.

Now that Bruxish has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the information you need to catch it below.

How to catch Bruxish in Pokemon Go

There are two ways to encounter Bruxish during the Festival of Colors event:

As a wild spawn.

As a 1-Star Raid Boss at a Gym.

The easiest method to catch a Bruxish is to go exploring and find one in the wild, especially when using Incense to attract more wild spawns to your location. You can also look at the ‘nearby’ feature to see if there are any Bruxish at nearby landmarks.

An alternative way to encounter Bruxish is to defeat one in a Raid Battle. It’s only a 1-Star Raid Boss, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble taking it down solo, but it’s a good idea to use Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type attacks for maximum damage.

We’re not sure what will happen to Bruxish once the Festival of Colors event is over, but if recent Pokemon debuts are anything to go by, it could end up becoming quite a rare encounter, so it’s best to catch as many as you need while you can.

Can Bruxish be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Bruxish is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variant, so you’ll just have to wait for a future event to add Shiny Bruxish to your collection.

Does Bruxish have an evolution in Pokemon Go?

Bruxish is the only member of its Pokemon family, which means it cannot evolve in Pokemon Go – or any other game, for that matter.

While it may not be that exciting to have a Pokemon that can’t evolve, it does mean you can spend less time hunting Bruxish as there’s no need to farm Candy once you’ve caught one to fill out your Pokedex.

