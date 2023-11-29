Best moveset for Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Vanillite being in the limelight during Pokemon Go’s December Spotlight Hour event, players will be able to evolve it into Vanilluxe. If you’re wondering if its worth the trouble, here’s a look at Vanilluxe’s best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

Now that Pokemon Go is rolling out the final events of the year, the Ice-type Pokemon Vanillite will be the center of the Spotlight Hour on December 26, 2023. Thanks to its high spawn rate during the event, players should be able to gather the Candy needed to evolve it into Vanilluxe.

Vanilluxe has an attack-based stat spread of 218 (ATK), 184 (DEF), and 174 (STAB), and can reach a max CP value of 2822 in Pokemon Go. It’s vulnerable to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type moves, and it’s only resistant to Ice, so players must be careful during PvP and PvE battles.

If you do evolve a Vanilluxe, here’s a look at the best moveset available for this Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Best Vanilluxe moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset the game has to offer for this particularly shaped Pokemon consists of Frost Breath as a Fast Move and Blizzard as a Charged Move, with 13.13 damage per second. This is increased when battling in neutral weather, as it can deal 342.6 damage before fainting.

Frost Breath deals 10 damage while it generates 8 energy, and has the highest base power for defense. When paired with Blizzard, it gives Vanilluxe its only moveset with an actual shred of viability.

However, even though Blizzard is a fairly strong move with 130 damage, it’s far too slow to be viable.

All moves Vanilluxe can learn in Pokemon Go

The ice-cream lookalike has 2 Fast Moves and 3 Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go, which range from Ice to Ghost, Steel and even Bug-type.

Vanilluxe Fast Moves

Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)

Astonish (Ghost)

Vanilluxe Charged Moves

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Blizzard (Ice/STAB)

Signal Beam (Bug)

Is Vanilluxe any good in Pokemon Go?

Vanilluxe is not the most powerful Pokemon to take to battle. Between its poor moves, bad offensive typing, and bad stats for the CP-limited, it’s definitely not a good addition to your roster.

Too many Pokemon in both Great and Ultra League can easily destroy Vanilluxe, so you’re better of not risking it.

That’s everything you need to know about Vanilluxe’s moveset and whether its any good in the game. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guides below:

