How to get Vanillite in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Looking to catch plenty of Vanillite during one of Pokemon Go’s December Spotlight Hours? Here’s how to do that, as well as whether you’ll be able to find a shiny version of it.

The Ice-type Pokemon Vanillite debuted in Pokemon Go‘s Holiday event three years ago and will be the center of the Spotlight Hour that’s set to start on December 26, 2023.

In the mainline series, Vanillite first appeared in Pokemon Black & White as part of the Unova region back in 2011, and with the right amount of candy it can evolve into Vanillish, and then Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to add the ice-cream lookalike Pokemon to your Pokedex, here’s everything you need to know to catch it, evolve it, and whether you can get its Shiny version or not.

How to get Vanillite in Pokemon Go

There are plenty of ways to find Vanillite in the game:

As a wild encounter.

In 5 km Eggs.

As a reward for completing Field Research tasks.

Through Vanillite’s turn in the limelight during the Spotlight Hour event, the game will offer a highly boosted spawn rate for the Pokemon, as well as a special double bonus.

Article continues after ad

For one hour, Trainers will get the chance to catch as many Vanillites as possible, making it the perfect opportunity to get plenty of Candy to evolve it into Vanillish, and finally Vanilluxe.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to evolve Vanillite into Vanillish & Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go

Vanillite evolves into Vanillish with the help of 25 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution, which makes the process relatively easy.

Subsequently, you can use 100 extra Candy to evolve Vanillish into Vanilluxe.

Game Freak / Niantic Players need a total of 125 Candy to get through all its evolutions.

Can Vanillite be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Vanillite is available to encounter in Pokemon Go. More so, thanks to the Spotlight Hour event, and the many Vanillite that will spawn during it, players will have an increased chance of finding this particular version.

Article continues after ad

Keep in mind that you can also boost the chances of encountering a Shiny Vanillite by using Incense and Lures during the 60 minutes of the event.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to get yourself a Vanillite in Pokemon Go, and whether it can be Shiny. For more game content, check our guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses