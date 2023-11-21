Best moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Looking to potentially add Cobalion to your Pokemon Go PvP roster? Well, here’s everything you need to know, including the ideal moveset, and whether it’s even worth it in the first place.

The Steel/Fighting Legendary Pokemon Cobalion was made available to the game back in 2019, and since then players have been striving to catch it to either complete their Pokedex or to use it in whatever battle that may come their way.

However, with so many different creatures to place in your PvP roster, knowing which are the most powerful can be pretty tricky. So, to help you work out whether Cobalion deserves to be on your team and how to make them the most powerful, here’s our handy Cobalion guide.

Contents

Cobalion’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Niantic

The best moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon Go is Double Kick as a Fast Move and Sacred Sword as the Charged Move.

Cobalion has three potential Fast Moves to choose from, but Double Kick is by far the clear winner. Not only does it deal the most damage out of all the choices, and generates the highest energy, but you’ll also have the added bonus of STAB with the Sacred Sword Charged Move.

On the topic of Charged Move, Cobalion has three choices, but with the STAB and fantastically low attack cost, you’ll be dealing some great damage throughout the battle.

All moves Cobalion can learn in Pokemon Go

There are some great moves for Cobalion in Pokemon Go, with three potential Fast Moves and four Charged Moves, all ranging from Fighting, Steel, Rock, and Psychic.

Below are all the moves that Cobalion can learn:

Fast Moves

Metal Claw (Steel)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Double Kick (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Iron Head (Steel)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Sacred Sword (Fighting)

Is Cobalion any good?

The Pokemon Company

Cobalion can be pretty useful in certain PvP battles, particularly in the Ultra League. Any Pokemon rivals that are weak to Fighting-type attacks like Dialga will usually be struck down by Cobalion. Alternatively, if you’re coming up against rivals weak to Steel, you can always change out your attacks to Metal Clar and Iron Head.

Sure, Cobalion isn’t the best in the Master League, but if you’re aiming for the Ultra League, this Pokemon is a pretty fine choice.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about preparing Cobalion for a PvP battle. While getting ready for your next fight, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

