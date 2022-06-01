Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release date announced

The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has finally been confirmed, with the new generation games arriving on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

After months of silence, a second trailer for the highly-anticipated ninth-generation Pokemon games was released at the start of June, showing off new footage and revealing the game’s Legendary mascots.

It also confirmed that trainers around the world will be able to get their hands on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when they launch worldwide on November 18, 2022.

There were several new Pokemon species shown off in the new trailer, and it also appears that there will be a brand new co-op mode that allows up to four players to adventure together.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were first announced back in February 2022, with a teaser trailer hinting at a region that could be inspired by Spain and unveiling the new starter trio: Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito.

The games will kick off the ninth generation of Pokemon and, unlike the recent Legends Arceus spin-off, they will be fully open-world. It’s also expected that they’ll return to more traditional gameplay mechanics.

While this second trailer has given us a better look at the games, there are still loads of questions to be answered, like what will the starter’s final evolutions look like? And will we get another Eeveelution?

While you’re here, check out all the Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet’s Pokedex so far, the differences between both versions, and our preorder guide for the best prices.