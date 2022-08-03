Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer reveals rideable motorcycle Legendaries

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has unveiled the first look at rideable motorcycle forms for Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.

During a Pokemon Presents stream on August 3, loads of new footage and information were shared about the upcoming Generation 9 games, including some interesting features of the new box art Legendaries.

It looks like both Koraidon and Miraidon will be able to transform into motorcycle forms that trainers can ride on to quickly get around the Paldea region, replacing the traditional features like Fly, Surf, and Climb, as well as the Bicycle.

It was previously revealed that the prehistoric Koraidon will be the mascot of Pokemon Scarlet, while the futuristic Miraidon will be the mascot of Pokemon Violet. There’s no word on their elemental typings yet.

Elsewhere in the new trailer, the name of the Mediterranean-inspired region was confirmed to be Paldea, and more Pokemon that will be returning for the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex were unveiled.

There’s also a brand new Terastalizing feature, which will give Pokemon a crystalized appearance and extra power in battle. We’ll have more information on that feature soon.