How to get and use Crude Oil in Palworld

Palworld’s Sakurajima update has introduced a new base material for crafting. Here is everything to know about finding, using, and grinding Crude Oil.

Crude Oil is a new resource in Palworld that players can use for crafting. While it is possible to stumble upon Crude Oil early in a new save, grinding it and using it for material creation won’t be doable until players reach Technology Level 50 or above.

Once Crude Oil can be obtained sustainably, players will have the means of making Plasteel, some of the best armor and weapon material currently available in the game.

How to get Crude Oil in Palworld

A Palworld player flies over a Crude Oil mining point

Crude Oil can be obtained by defeating faction members, opening chests or caches, and mining with Crude Oil Extractor at oil nodes.

Crude Oil dropped by human enemies or stored in chests and caches is the easiest way first to encounter this resource, but it isn’t a reliable method, and players will need a lot more of it before they can start crafting with it.

How to use Crude Oil

Crude Oil is used to craft Plasteel. Five barrels are needed per unit of Plasteel, with 50 or more Plasteel units needed for most armor. This makes crafting with Crude Oil difficult if you haven’t gotten an extractor up and running.

At this time, no other recipes call for Crude Oil, but this may change as additional content updates are released for Palworld in the future.

How to Farm Crude Oil in Palworld

Generator setup for Electricity

The best method for farming Crude Oil in Palworld is to set up a generator base. In our playthrough, we did this in the earthy area of the new Sakurajima island.

On this base, players will want to place their Crude Oil Extractors. However, they require large quantities of power to run.

To keep them moving, place one Large Generator and one Electric Pylon per extractor. These generators need powerful Electric-type Pals to charge and can have two Pals assigned at any given time.

Large Generators are an Ancient Technology that becomes available at level 49 and costs 4 Ancient Technology points to unlock. The Electric Pylon is a regular Technology blueprint available at level 48, costing 2 Technology Points to unlock.

Be sure to include food, beds, and recreation items for the Pals you leave at this base so that it can work efficiently, even when you aren’t actively present.

