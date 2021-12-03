Overwatch pirate Mercy skin idea is perfect for res’arr’ecting allies

Overwatch’s Mercy already has some awesome cosmetics, but this innovative skin design replaces the support hero’s normally pristine armor with a rugged pirate-themed outfit.

When it comes to Blizzard’s Overwatch, there’s no hero more iconic than Swiss support and guardian angel, Mercy.

As one of the game’s most popular characters, she’s become the base for hundreds of spectacular fan skins. We’ve seen a Christmassy ‘Jingle’ concept drop just in time for the Winter Wonderland event, as well as a vampiric design that stole the show in the run-up to 2021’s Halloween Terror.

What we haven’t seen, though, is a design quite like this one. The brainchild of artist Amanda Perez, Overwatch’s Mercy has traded in her streamlined Valkyrie Suit for a tattered pirate-inspired design.

Overwatch pirate Mercy is shipshape

Ready to take to the high seas in this colorful outfit, Amanda has transformed the angelic healer into a bloodthirsty pirate.

Adding macaw feathers to her iconic wings, we can imagine a kaleidoscope of rainbow colors glistening in the tropical sunlight as she scouts out Treasure Island. Donning a battered brown pirate hat (complete with another parrot feather,) she’s dressed in a caramel-colored bodice with puffy white sleeves.

Tied together with a flowing navy coat, red pantaloons, and a spectacular set of thigh-high boots, it’s pretty clear Mercy is the captain of this ship.

Fiery ruby hair swirls around her face in a neat bob that vaguely reminds us of League of Legends’ Bilgewater queen, Miss Fortune, and her Caduceus Staff has been transformed into a spear with a pirate skull skewered onto it. Golden snake-like inlays decorate the wooden pole, proving that Captain Mercy isn’t one to be trifled with.

It turns out that, despite her fearsome aura, Overwatch fans are desperate to join Mercy’s merry band of misfits.

“The world could always use more pirate skins,” writes one, while another comments “I like that a lot. Everything is themed really well.” Those colorful feathers have also attracted attention, with respondents calling the idea “clever,” and “a great touch.”

Coming into Overwatch 2 we hope Blizzard take a leaf out of Apex Legends’ book and introduce some new pirate skins. All we’d ask is that her “Resurrect” is renamed as “Res’arr’ect’ for this skin though, because after all, who doesn’t love a good pun?