Apex Legends Raiders pirate skins revealed: Bloodhound, Loba, Wraith, more

Respawn has dropped the first look at the pirate-themed Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event and revealed new skins for Legends like Bloodhound, Loba, and Wraith.

The time for another Apex Legends Collection event is coming and fans will be getting a lot of goodies alongside it. From Legendary character and weapons skins to a ton of unique charms and minor cosmetics, there is plenty of content to collect.

The new skins for this event are all set around the pirating theme that was started in the Season 11 battle pass. With the Winter Express returning to the game as the event’s Limited-Time Mode, players will get to put them to proper use as they fight for control of the World’s Edge train.

Apex Legends Raiders pirate skins revealed

The event comes with 7 original skins that all connect with the space pirate theme that was started in the Season 11 battle pass.

Each of the following legends will be getting a new marauder-inspired look:

Bloodhound

Wattson

Revenant

Pathfinder

Loba

Wraith

Valkyrie

Every Legendary skin in the event will also be paired with a complimentary weapon skin to match it.

Some of these will be available as part of the collection, while others will remain on the prize table, meaning players will have to complete the event challenges to unlock them.

There are some other skins showing up during this time as well, with a few surprise returns like Octane’s Sonic Boom skin and the matching Amped Up Alternator making a limited-time appearance in the second week of the event.

If all of this wasn’t enough already, the long-rumored Wattson heirloom will also be arriving in-game when the event kicks off on December 7.