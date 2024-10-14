Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass: Widowmaker Mythic & all skins revealed

Overwatch 2 Season 13 gets underway on October 15, bringing with it a new Battle Pass packed full of skins to unlock.

Each seasonal update introduces a fresh set of rewards for players to grind, including a brand-new Mythic skin. After Doomfist took center stage in Season 12, this time around it’s DPS Hero Widowmaker who’s heading the pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass, including every skin and how it costs.

Article continues after ad

Season 13 Battle Pass theme

Overwatch 2 Season 13 has a dark magic theme that’s directly tied to Halloween, as seen from the season’s title, “Spellbinder.” Since the update goes live just weeks before the holiday, the Battle Pass is full of skins that have a witchy design as part of the game’s Halloween Terror event.

All Battle Pass skins

There are six different skins in OW2 Season 13 Battle Pass, consisting of one Mythic and five Legendaries. Spellbinder Widowmaker is the final reward this time around, with the remaining cosmetics unlocked along the way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out every skin below:

Spellbinder Widowmaker (Mythic)

(Mythic) Bog Witch Ana (Legendary)

(Legendary) Necrotic Witch Junker Queen (Legendary)

(Legendary) Witchbane Sojourn (Legendary)

(Legendary) Gnome Torbjorn (Legendary)

(Legendary) Monstrous Sigma (Legendary)

Blizzard

What else to expect

On top of all the new skins, the Battle Pass also features a ton of smaller rewards for reaching each new tier. These include Weapon Charms, Emotes, Sprays, Voice Lines, OW Coins, and more.

There will also be Mythic Prisms to spend in the Mythic shop to purchase and upgrade previously released skins. Blizzard have also confirmed that a new Mythic Weapon Skin for Solider 76 called “Deliverance” will arrive in the mid-season update, so these Prisms can be used to unlock this rare item as well.

Article continues after ad

Cost

As always, the Season 13 Battle Pass will be 1,000 OW Coins, which is the equivalent of $9.99/£8.39 to buy. This grants you access to all of the rewards, meaning you’ll receive a new item each time you hit the next tier.

There’s also a Premium version for 2,200 OW Coins ($20/£16.79). This comes with everything included in the standard BP, as well as a 20% XP boost that lasts all season and 20 free Tier Skips.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Season 13 has plenty more in store for players, including multiple map reworks and a crossover with My Hero Academia.