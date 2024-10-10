Overwatch 2 reveals multiple map reworks, new PvP mode & Mythic Widowmaker S13 skin

Overwatch 2 has announced a plethora of new content coming in Season 13 in the form of Spellbinder Widowmaker, a new Halloween PvP mode, and four map reworks.

Season 13 of Overwatch 2 is almost here and it’s arriving just before Halloween. To celebrate, Blizzard is bringing back Junkenstein’s Revenge, Wrath of the Bride with new enemies, bosses, and a slew of special challenges.

They’re also adding a new mode in the form of Junkenstein’s Laboratory. This PvP deathmatch-based mode features altered hero abilities for characters like Reinhardt, Moira, and Mercy.

Blizzard

Like all seasons, S13 is also introducing a new Mythic skin, and it’s Widowmaker’s turn this time around. The Spellbinder skin comes with some special custom animations and visual effects, too. If sniping isn’t your thing, Soldier 76 is also getting a Mythic weapon skin later on in the season.

Blizzard is also making a big change to all current Mythic skins. As they explained in a blog post: “For the first time, you can enhance your fully maxed out Mythic Hero Skins with the prestigious Gilded Aspects from the Mythic Shop, launching with sleek black and gold color variants.”

Finally, Havana, Numbani, Circuit Royal, and Dorado are getting their maps changed to give attackers and defenders more options.

Blizzard Havana before and after the map changes.

For instance, the first point on Havana can be a nightmare for attackers because of how teams are able to defend at the spawn. The devs have now added a new high ground area overlooking the payload to give attackers a small edge.

Numbani’s first point has also been modified quite a bit, giving the attacking team more ways to access the high ground on the left side with a new staircase.

Blizzard Numbani before and after the changes.

There’s been new forms of cover added, too. This should make dealing with snipers a tad bit easier, especially on maps were they dominate, such as Circuit Royal.

Overwatch 2 Season 13 kicks off on October 15 and we expect to learn more about balance changes and maybe even S14’s tank hero in the days ahead.