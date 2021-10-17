Ultimate Miss Fortune guide: Best League of Legends runes, builds, tips & tricks

Miss Fortune is the top meta AD carry in League of Legends Season 11. Want to pick her up like the pros? We’ve got the ultimate Miss Fortune guide, with the best runes, builds, tips and tricks, so you can master the Bounty Hunter in no time.

If one pick has defined the League of Legends Season 11 meta ⁠— at least in the tailend of 2021 ⁠— it’s been Miss Fortune.

The Bounty Hunter has been everywhere, becoming the most hotly-contested AD carry in pro play, ranked, and casual play alike.

If you want to cash in on the hype, we’ve got the ultimate Miss Fortune guide right here with the best runes, builds, tips and tricks to master her. No matter if you’re first timing her, or already have Mastery 7, you’ll be able to get something out of it.

Advertisement

Who is Miss Fortune?

Miss Fortune is one of the most feared captains in Bilgewater. Her entire life purpose was to seek revenge on Gangplank for killing her family ⁠— something she achieved by blowing up his flagship ⁠— and try to knock him off the Bilgewater throne.

On Summoner’s Rift, Miss Fortune puts her parent’s workmanship as firearm forgers to good use, mowing enemies down with twin hand-cannons as an AD carry.

Miss Fortune abilities & gameplay

Miss Fortune is a more ability-centric AD carry compared to others. However, she currently holds herself in a class of her own in Season 11.

Both a strong lane bully and a late-game hyper-carry threat, Miss Fortune is strong across all points of the game. She can poke down enemies in lane with her Q and E, and her high movement speed makes it all but impossible to trade or engage back.

Advertisement

She plays at range too, meaning you have to throw out big flashes and gap closers to try and shut her down. Good luck chasing her though, as her Strut movement speed bonus is better than backing and buying boots (which allows her to take Magical Footwear as a rune).

Late-game, she is a team fighting menace. Her Bullet Time does a ton of damage, and when paired with the slow from Make It Rain (and other crowd control from allies), it’s impossible to escape. The only thing Miss Fortune really lacks is a dash to peel herself away from assassins ⁠— but she often takes Exhaust as her second Summoner Spell after Flash to counter this.

Advertisement

You want to look at maxing your Q first as Miss Fortune as the damage is so huge in lane. W max second is great for movement speed too, as Miss Fortune only really uses her E to slow enemies down.

Passive: Love Tap ⁠— Miss Fortune deals bonus physical damage whenever she basic attacks a new target.

⁠— Miss Fortune deals bonus physical damage whenever she basic attacks a new target. Q: Double Up ⁠ — Miss Fortune fires a bullet at an enemy, damaging them and a target behind them. Both strikes can also apply Love Tap.

— Miss Fortune fires a bullet at an enemy, damaging them and a target behind them. Both strikes can also apply Love Tap. W: Strut ⁠ — Miss Fortune passively gains Movement Speed when not attacked. This ability can be activated to grant bonus Attack Speed for a short duration. While it’s on cooldown, Love Taps reduce the remaining cooldown of Strut.

— Miss Fortune passively gains Movement Speed when not attacked. This ability can be activated to grant bonus Attack Speed for a short duration. While it’s on cooldown, Love Taps reduce the remaining cooldown of Strut. E: Make It Rain ⁠— Miss Fortune reveals an area with a flurry of bullets, dealing waves of damage to opponents and slowing them.

⁠— Miss Fortune reveals an area with a flurry of bullets, dealing waves of damage to opponents and slowing them. R: Bullet Time ⁠— Miss Fortune channels a barrage of bullets into a cone in front of her, dealing large amounts of damage to enemies. Each wave of Bullet Time can critically strike

Best Miss Fortune builds

There are two types of Miss Fortune builds that give the AD carry two different playstyle. She can be played as both a Lethality AD carry ⁠— carving through enemies with her ultimate ⁠— or closer to a more traditional carry, dishing out the pain with auto-attacks.

Both builds do rely on one similar stat, and that’s critical strike chance. The Lethality build benefits from it by cleaving through enemies with massive waves of Bullet Time, while the traditional build focuses on big Double Ups. To maximize the effectiveness of both, The Collector and Infinity Edge are must-takes.

Advertisement

However, if you go the Lethality build, you’ll want to take Eclipse as your Mythic to double down on the damage ⁠— and give a bit of sustain (with Arcane Comet, but more on runes later). More traditional builds will want Galeforce for the extra mobility it offers (with Press The Attack).

The Lethality build focuses on her abilities, so Youmuu’s Ghostblade for the mobility and Serylda’s Grudge for the slow is key. The traditional build is a bit better at busting down tanks, so Lord Dominik’s Regards helps in that department.

The thing with Miss Fortune is that you have to lock yourself into one of two builds from champion select with her runes. If you are against squishes, take Arcane Comet and run the Lethality build. If you have a few more tanks to face up against, take Press The Attack and run the more traditional build.

Advertisement

Top meta Miss Fortune build in Season 11

Mythic: Eclipse (if going Comet) / Galeforce (if going Press The Attack)

Boots: Berserker’s Greaves / Plated Steelcaps (if against heavy AD)

The Collector

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik’s Regards (if going Galeforce)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade (if going Eclipse)

Serylda’s Grudge (if going Eclipse)

Mortal Reminder (if you need healing cut)

Guardian Angel (once you max out your build)

Best Miss Fortune runes

Like we said at the end of the build section, Miss Fortune’s game plan is ultimately dictated by the runes you take.

If you are playing against squishies, you’ll want Arcane Comet. It helps with lane harass ⁠— you are guaranteed to land the comet off the back of Make It Rain. Manaflow Band helps with her mana issues (along with Biscuit Delivery), while Absolute Focus makes her abilities powerful at the start of fights when she’s still high health.

Read More: Ultimate Vex guide for League of Legends

Versus tanks, Press The Attack is better because it increases your ability to cleave through their health bars. Overheal and Legend: Bloodline are great for sustain, and you’ll need Biscuit Delivery to fix Miss Fortune’s mana problems.

You don’t want to cross your builds (like take Press The Attack and run a Lethality build), so be sure to follow your game plan from your runes to get the most out of Miss Fortune.

Top meta Miss Fortune runes in Season 11

Arcane Comet rune page

Arcane Comet

Manaflow Band

Absolute Focus

Scorch / Gathering Storm

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Press The Attack rune page

Press The Attack

Presence of Mind / Overheal

Legend: Bloodline

Coup de Grace / Cut Down

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Miss Fortune skins in League of Legends

Miss Fortune is going to be a top meta pick for a while to come yet, so if you plan on maining AD carry, she’s a champion you should put in your back pocket.

As long as you follow this guide ⁠— and choose the right build for the right game ⁠— you’ll climb in no time with the Bounty Hunter.