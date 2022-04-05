How to unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix weekly challenge skins

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix event is officially live for 2022, and Blizzard is bringing back a trio of exclusive skins to unlock again through weekly challenges. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock each one.
Weekly challenges offer players a chance to unlock limited-time skins during Overwatch’s seasonal events. For the Anniversary “Remix” we’ll have the chance to unlock three skins from the past each week. It’s a second chance to grab them, but if you miss out on one again you might not have another chance.
That’s why it’s essential to know exactly what you need to do in order to knock these challenges out. For Anniversary 2022, weekly challenges will give rewards for 9, 18, and 27 games played, with wins counting as two. Below you’ll find the requirements, as well as each week’s three rewards.
Week 1 — Nano Cola D.Va
The Week 1 challenge sees the return of D.Va’s Nano Cola Challenge, which originally appeared as a mini event all the way back in 2018. Since then, this green and blue skin has become one of the rarest looks D.Va players can rock.
Now, it’ll be available again for one week only — so don’t miss out! Along with the skin, there’s also a player icon and spray to grab. In total you’ll need to play 27 games, broken down below:
- 9 games: Enjoy! And Refreshment sprays
- 18 games: Nano Cola player icon
- 27 games: Nano Cola D.Va Epic skin
Week 2 — Bastet Ana
Next up in Week 2 we have a chance to unlock Bastet Ana once again. Originally released during “Ana’s Bastet Challenge” in 2019, this skin turns the healer into Anubis’s caped crusader.
Just like the other weekly challenge skins it will take a total of 27 games played to unlock, but we’ll also get a victory pose and player icon as well:
- 9 games: Bastet Ana player icon
- 18 games: Kneeling victory pose
- 27 games: Bastet Ana Epic skin
Week 3 — Combat Medic Baptiste
Finally, to finish things off we have Combat Medic Baptiste as the reward for week 3. Originally available during the “Reunion” challenge in 2019, it’ll be available again for all the completionists out there.
Combat Medic Baptiste will nicely match the white Remix skins for Anniversary 2022 as well. Here’s what else you’ll get for unlocking it:
- 9 games: Combat Medic Baptiste player icon
- 18 games: Combat Medic and Mauga sprays
- 27 games: Combat Medic Baptiste Epic skin
There you have it, all three of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix 2022 weekly challenges, and their rewards. Remember, if you don’t unlock these during the weekly challenge, you might not be able to again, so don’t miss out!
