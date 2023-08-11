Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event: Start date, new skins, returning game modes, more

Overwatch 2’s 2023 Anniversary event is incoming with Season 6, so here is all you need to know about its start date, new skins, returning game modes, and more.

Overwatch 2 is primed to celebrate its very first Anniversary event since the shift from Overwatch 1, and to celebrate the occasion, devs are set to introduce a wide range of new content, including a plethora of skins and modes alike.

As per usual, past game modes will be back for a limited time, and event skins can be earned by completing challenges.

So before it all kicks off, here is all you need to know about Overwatch 2’s 2023 Anniversary event.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023: Start date

Overwatch 2’s 2023 Anniversary event is set to get underway from Tuesday, September 19, and run through until Tuesday, October 3.

This gives players a few weeks to grind through the latest challenges and earn all the exclusive rewards on offer.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023: Returning Game Modes

As per usual, the Summer Games events will most likely be making a return yet again as part of the 2023 Anniversary event. This year we saw the addition of Winston’s Beach Volleyball, so we will most likely see it alongside Lucioball here as well.

Blizzard Entertainment Limited game modes like Starwatch may be making a return for Anniversary 2023

Since Overwatch 2’s release, we’ve also seen other game modes such as Starwatch and Battle for Olympus come out for a limited time, so we will also most likely be seeing the return of them for 2023’s Anniversary event too.

Other game modes like Magic and Mischief, Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari, and Defeat the Demon Lord Reinhardt were all temporarily available as well, meaning they’re potential additions too.

We will update you here with a full list of returning game modes when it is all officially confirmed.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023: New skins and Challenges

It’s still early days, so we have no information on what skins will be added and which limited-time cosmetics will make a temporary return. Nor do we know any of the challenges which players can complete.

Blizzard Entertainment Roadhog’s Pachimari skin was a limited-time event skin that may be making a comeback this year.

However, limited-time event skins like the One-Punch Man collaboration, Roadhog’s Pachimari skin, and Hanzo’s Valentine skin may be making a return. But we will update you here once we get official confirmation.

And that is all there is to know of the incoming Anniversary event. If there are any changes, we will make sure to update you here.