How to get Overwatch 2 April Fools’ limited-time sprays: Dates, challenges, more

How to get Overwatch 2 April Fools’ limited-time sprays: Dates, challenges, moreBlizzard
Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s event has arrived for 2024, and with it, a collection of limited-time sprays players can unlock. So here is all you need to know on how to get them.
April Fools will always be a special time for Overwatch 2 as the devs allow themselves to get silly and add some of the most hilarious, and some downright despicable, hero balances for the short event.
And with 2024’s April Fools event, it also brings limited-time sprays that players can get permanently in Overwatch 2. So here is all you need to know on how to unlock = them.
Overwatch 2 April Fools’ sprays: Start & end date for challenges
Overwatch 2’s April Fools sprays will be available to obtain from April 1 – April 9.
That means you have just over a week to get all the sprays, and also a fair bit of time to try out the limited-time ‘Balanced Overwatch’ game mode as well.
Overwatch 2 April Fools’ sprays: Challenges
To get all the sprays, you will need to complete all the challenges before the end of the event. Luckily, if you haven’t checked out the ‘Balanced Overwatch’ game mode yet, it can all be completed in the mode.
Below are all the Challenges and their rewards:
April’s Fool
Complete 14 Balanced Overwatch games
Rewards: Dev Doodle Lifeweaver and 10,000 Battle Pass XP
Giddy Gratitude
Emote “thanks” to anyone
Rewards: Dev Doodle Mei and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Prank Queue
Complete 5 games of Balanced Overwatch. Wins grant double progress
Rewards: Dev Doodle Junkerqueen and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Not Fooling Around
Complete 10 games of Balanced Overwatch. Wins grant double progress
Rewards: Dev Doodle Symmetra and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Ultimate Fool: Damage
Use your ultimate 3 times playing as a Damage hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Traver and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Perfectly Balanced Damage
Complete 2 games as any Damage hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Genji and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Sic ‘Em Boys
Deal 10,000 in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Hanzo and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Ultimate Trickster
Use ultimate 10 times
Rewards: Dev Doodle Sojourn and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Ultimate Fool: Tank
Use your ultimate 3 times playing as a Tank hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Ramattra and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Perfectly Balanced Tank
Complete 2 games of any Tank hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Sigma and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Do I Have To?
Heal 5,000 damage in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Mercy and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Ultimate Fool: Support
Use your ultimate 3 times as a Support hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Kiriko and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Perfectly Balanced Support
Complete 2 games as any Support hero in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Zenyatta and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Clicking Heads
Earn 15 eliminations/assists in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Illari and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Everyone’s a DPS!
Deal or boost 5,000 damage with weapons
Rewards: Dev Doodle Moira and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
You’ve Been Blocked
Mitigate 2,000 damage in Balanced Overwatch
Rewards: Dev Doodle Mauga and 2,500 Battle Pass XP
Updog
Emote ‘hello’ to a teammate
Rewards: Dev Doodle Orisa and 2,500 Battle Pass XP