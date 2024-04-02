How to get Overwatch 2 April Fools’ limited-time sprays: Dates, challenges, more

Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s event has arrived for 2024, and with it, a collection of limited-time sprays players can unlock. So here is all you need to know on how to get them.

April Fools will always be a special time for Overwatch 2 as the devs allow themselves to get silly and add some of the most hilarious, and some downright despicable, hero balances for the short event.

And with 2024’s April Fools event, it also brings limited-time sprays that players can get permanently in Overwatch 2. So here is all you need to know on how to unlock = them.

Overwatch 2’s April Fools sprays will be available to obtain from April 1 – April 9.

That means you have just over a week to get all the sprays, and also a fair bit of time to try out the limited-time ‘Balanced Overwatch’ game mode as well.

Overwatch 2 April Fools’ sprays: Challenges

To get all the sprays, you will need to complete all the challenges before the end of the event. Luckily, if you haven’t checked out the ‘Balanced Overwatch’ game mode yet, it can all be completed in the mode.

Below are all the Challenges and their rewards:

April’s Fool

Complete 14 Balanced Overwatch games

Rewards: Dev Doodle Lifeweaver and 10,000 Battle Pass XP

Giddy Gratitude

Emote “thanks” to anyone

Rewards: Dev Doodle Mei and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Prank Queue

Complete 5 games of Balanced Overwatch. Wins grant double progress

Rewards: Dev Doodle Junkerqueen and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Not Fooling Around

Complete 10 games of Balanced Overwatch. Wins grant double progress

Rewards: Dev Doodle Symmetra and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Ultimate Fool: Damage

Use your ultimate 3 times playing as a Damage hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Traver and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Perfectly Balanced Damage

Complete 2 games as any Damage hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Genji and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Sic ‘Em Boys

Deal 10,000 in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Hanzo and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Ultimate Trickster

Use ultimate 10 times

Rewards: Dev Doodle Sojourn and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Ultimate Fool: Tank

Use your ultimate 3 times playing as a Tank hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Ramattra and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Perfectly Balanced Tank

Complete 2 games of any Tank hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Sigma and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Do I Have To?

Heal 5,000 damage in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Mercy and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Ultimate Fool: Support

Use your ultimate 3 times as a Support hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Kiriko and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Perfectly Balanced Support

Complete 2 games as any Support hero in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Zenyatta and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Clicking Heads

Earn 15 eliminations/assists in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Illari and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Everyone’s a DPS!

Deal or boost 5,000 damage with weapons

Rewards: Dev Doodle Moira and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

You’ve Been Blocked

Mitigate 2,000 damage in Balanced Overwatch

Rewards: Dev Doodle Mauga and 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Updog

Emote ‘hello’ to a teammate

Rewards: Dev Doodle Orisa and 2,500 Battle Pass XP