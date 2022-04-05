Overwatch 2 hero leak potentially reveals Junker Queen abilities and ultimate

As the Overwatch 2 beta draws closer, a new leak has surfaced claiming to reveal the kit for the long-awaited Junker Queen hero.

The Junker Queen has been a rumored Overwatch hero for a long time ever since she was first introduced to the game’s universe with the Junkertown map.

Former Game Director Jeff Kaplan even claimed the team had “big plans” for the character in the future and while he’s no longer at Blizzard, it seems like she’s still on the way.

On April 5, former Overwatch League coach Félix ‘Féfé’ Münch claimed to reveal what the upcoming hero’s kit would be like including her abilities and ultimate. As always take these rumors with a gain of salt, but this could very well be our first glimpse at a post-beta OW2 hero.

Junker Queen’s Overwatch 2 abilities possibly leaked

During an April 5 Twitch stream with translations provided by Reddit user ‘Stuck-In-Orbit,’ Féfé delved into what he had heard about the hero from what he considers to be a reliable source.

First and foremost, her primary weapon is apparently a shotgun called the “Scattergun” and she also wields a sword-like melee weapon that has a bleeding effect able to deal damage over time.

According to the leak, the sword also has a boomerang function where she can all it back and possibly boop enemies as it flies back to her.’’

Aside from weapons, the leak also says she has a “Rallying Call” in which she gains 200 HP and allies get 100. She also receives a movement buff, but it’s unclear if it also applies to teammates.

Her next ability “Carnage,” deals damage to all enemies in front of her with a bleeding effect which will deal damage over time. It’s unclear how much damage this ability does.

Next, “Adrenaline shot” is a passive ability that the leaker claims would heal all damage done through a bleeding effect, so basically Ashe’s Dynamite or Widowmaker’s Venom Mine.

Finally, her “Rampage” ultimate sees the Junker Queen charge in front of enemies and deals some sort of anti-healing effect to them similar to Ana’s Biotic Grenade while she heals herself.

It’s not clear what role Junker Queen will be with Féfé believing she will be either a support or a tank, but it’s also possible that class and kit will change before she’s added to the game.

Hopefully, with the Overwatch 2 beta going live on April 26 it won’t be long until we learn more about the Junker Queen and if this leak ends up being accurate.