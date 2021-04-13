Best Outriders Devastator builds for Vanquisher, Warden & Seismic Shifter - Dexerto

If you’re feeling more of a tank style character then Outriders’ Devastator is the perfect class for you, we’ve got an extensive guide on how to get the best build for Vanquisher, Warden and Seismic Shifter.

One of the coolest parts of Square Enix’s newest loot and shooter Outriders is the ability to choose between four classes that actually have a real impact on how your experience plays out.

Choosing between Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster and Devastator can be a pretty difficult task, but if you’ve elected to command the Earth to your whim then we’re here to help you out.

So, here’s our extensive guide on the best builds for Outriders’ Devastator and its specialisms, Vanquisher, Warden and Seismic Shifter.

Best Beginner Devastator Build

Starting out as the Devastator can be pretty puzzling, after all, you can cause a lot of chaos. While it may seem like a great idea to add the newer skills you learn to your active arsenal, in this case the original three are the best.

Below are the best skills for beginner Devastators:

Skill Description Earthquake SEISMIC, INTERRUPT. Release a shockwave to deal damage and Interrupt all enemies in front of you. Golem PROTECTION. Fortify yourself against 65% of incoming damage for 8 seconds. Gravity Leap KINETIC, INTERRUPT. Leap into the air and strike your targets from above, dealing damage and Interrupting enemies within a small radius of the area you land in.

Chaining these together is relatively easy and does a whole lot of damage. By starting out with your Golem to keep you healthy, you can then drop your Earthquake to interrupt enemies before you slam into them with your gravity leap.

Best Vanquisher Devastator Build

Vanquisher Skills

As you can imagine from the name, Vanquisher is all about doing the most damage that you possibly can whilst still being an impenetrable force.

Key to this build is Reflect Bullets. While Golem may look like the best choice initially because of the raw shields it grants you, Reflect Bullets keeps you safe while dealing out huge chunks of damage. Following this up with your Tremor and Gravity Leap makes you a walking steamroller.

The best skills for the Vanquisher tree are:

Skill Description Reflect Bullets PROTECTION. Create a barrier that captures all enemy projectiles and accumulates damage. After 10 seconds of triggering the skill, the accumulated damage is reflected back to enemies in front of you. The barrier also protects against melee attacks by reflecting some damage back. Tremor SEISMIC. Create a series of explosions around you, each dealing damage and draining Health from enemies within a medium radius around you Gravity Leap KINETIC, INTERRUPT. Leap into the air and strike your targets from above, dealing damage and Interrupting enemies within a small radius of the area you land in.

Vanquisher Class Tree Nodes

Making sure that you’ve got the optimal build is essential when playing the Vanquisher. You’ll be focusing around dealing damage in every way, shape and form. Whether it’s long rage or short range, melee or weapon based, this build has it all.

The best class tree build for Vanquisher is:

Node Description Havoc Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Armorbreaker Increase your Armor Piercing by 10%. Brawler Increase your Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Perpetual Motion Reduce KINETIC skills Cooldown by 15%. Assault Adept Increase your Assault Weapon Damage by 12%. Armorbreaker Increase your Armor Piercing by 10%. Havoc Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Champion Using PROTECTION skills increases Weapon Damage by 45% for 10 seconds. Bull’s Eye Increase your Critical Damage by 20%. Havoc Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Assault Master Increase your Assault Weapon Damage by 20%. Increase Assault Weapon drop chance by 20%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machine Gun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun. Perpetual Motion Reduce KINETIC skills Cooldown by 15%. Brawler Increase your Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Havoc Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Dry Them Out Increase your Weapon Leech by 5%. Bounty Hunter Increase damage against Elites by 15%. Elites deal 15% less damage to you. Bulletstorm Reload your weapon 20% faster. Ammo Stockpile Increase your magazine size by 50%. Confrontation Enemies who damage you will have their physical damage reduced by 10% for 5 seconds. The effect is doubled if you damage that enemy as well. Armorbreaker Increase your Armor Piercing by 10%. Altered Charge When KINETIC skills end, increase your Weapon Damage by 70% for 10 seconds.

Best Warden Devastator Build

Warden Skills

The Warden is the antithesis of the Vanquisher. Focusing on sustain and armor, you’ll be utilizing your abilities to make you as impenetrable as possible.

Reflect Bullets is key to this, because as your forcefield goes up you can hit your enemies with Earthquake, recast Reflect Bullets to rain damage on your interrupted enemies before taking them out with Boulderdash.

The best abilities for the Warden Devastator are:

Skill Description Reflect Bullets PROTECTION. Create a barrier that captures all enemy projectiles and accumulates damage. After 10 seconds of triggering the skill, the accumulated damage is reflected back to enemies in front of you. The barrier also protects against melee attacks by reflecting some damage back. Earthquake SEISMIC, INTERRUPT. Release a shockwave to deal damage and Interrupt all enemies in front of you. Boulderdash KINETIC, INTERRUPT. Charge forward to Interrupt all enemies in your path and deal damage. At the end of the charge, you will smash the ground and deal damage to all enemies in a small radius around you.

Warden Class Tree Nodes

Being a Warden is all about defense, so this build centers around making sure you’re as tanky as possible. There’s a lot of Anomaly Power thrown in there, though, so you’re hardly lacking in the damage department either!

The best build path for the Warden Demolisher is:

Node Description Colossus Increase your Max Health by 10%. Tank Increase Armor by 20%. Colossus Increase your Max Health by 10%. Into the Fray Increase your damage mitigation by 15% for 10 seconds after your KINETIC skills end. Vim and Vigor Increase Weapon Damage by 10% for each unlocked Anomaly in Veins class node. Perpetual Motion Reduce KINETIC skills Cooldown by 15%. Anomaly in Veins Increase your Health Regeneration by 1% of your Max Health. Colossus Increase your Max Health by 10%. Heirloom Armor When an enemy dies in your Close Range 20% of their Armor will be transferred to you for 10 seconds. Anomaly in Veins Increase your Health Regeneration by 1% of your Max Health. Stone Circle Extend the distance considered to be Close Range by an additional 4 meters. Tank Increase Armor by 20%. Colossus Increase your Max Health by 10%. Unending Watch Reduce PROTECTION skills Cooldown by 15%. Resist the Mob Increase Resistance by 7.5% for each enemy in Close Range. Tank Increase Armor by 20%. Overlord of the Battleground Gain additional 10% Health for each enemy that died at Close Range. Tank Increase Armor by 20%. Mighty Tank Increase Firepower by 5% of your Armor. (Bonus capped at 40% of total Firepower.) Increase Anomaly Power by 5% of your Armor. (Bonus capped at 40% of total Anomaly Power.)

Best Seismic Shifter Devastator build

Seismic Shifter

The Seismic Shifter is a very different build from the Devastator’s other specialisms. Blending damage and healing, as well as doing a lot of bleed, it’s the best of both worlds.

Key to this skill build is the Impale ability. Both dealing damage, inflicting bleed and providing shields and healing, Impale is the literal embodiment of what it means to play the Seismic Shifter.

The best skills for Seismic Shifter Devastators are:

Skill Description Tremor SEISMIC. Create a series of explosions around you, each dealing damage and draining Health from enemies within a medium radius around you Earthquake SEISMIC, INTERRUPT. Release a shockwave to deal damage and Interrupt all enemies in front of you. Impale SEISMIC, INTERRUPT. Select a target to Interrupt their skills, inflict Bleed, and deal damage. If the damage is lethal, the enemy will be impaled, creating a zone that grants a powerful bonus to Armor and Health regeneration to all allies in range for 9 seconds.

Seismic Shifter Class Tree Nodes

If you’re going to play as the Seismic Shifter, you really want to make your opponents bleed. So, if it’s blood related, you definitely want to be grabbing it.

The perfect build path for the Seismic Shifter is:

Node Description Anomaly Reservoir Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Endless Tremors SEISMIC skills Cooldown is reduced by 15%. Anomaly Reservoir Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Pure Anomaly Increase your Resistance Piercing by 15%. Anomaly Reservoir Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Anomaly Bullets Increase Firepower by 15% of your Anomaly Power. Endless Tremors SEISMIC skills Cooldown is reduced by 15%. Anomaly Reservoir Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Executioner Increase damage by 20% against enemies below 30% of Health. Anomaly Reservoir Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Bloodbath Bleed afflicted on enemies deals 30% more damage. Blood Donation You are healed for 25% of your Bleed damage. Rejuvenation Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Protected by the Anomaly Increase your Armor bonus by 40% of your Anomaly Power. Skilled Sentry Increase Armor by 20% and Resistance by 20% for 10 seconds when your skills end. Bloodbath Bleed afflicted on enemies deals 30% more damage. Earth’s Heritage Increase SEISMIC skills base damage by 50%.

So, that’s it for our best Devastator build guide! If you want to take the rock to Enoch this is the build for you.

You can keep up to date with all things Outriders with our dedicated hub, and additionally you can check out our full Outriders review here.