How to level up classes in Outriders: Get more XP fast - Dexerto

Leveling up classes in Outriders can be as simple as playing the game at your own pace and enjoying the story, but there are a few tricks you can use to hit the level cap faster and gain more XP. Without further ado, here’s how to level up classes in Outriders as quickly as possible.

The looter-shooter gameplay that Outriders provides is both addictive and incredibly fun, especially when you’re taking out enemies with unique legendary weapons.

However, once players have experienced the story in full on their first character, the priority will always be reaching level cap as quickly as possible.

While reaching level 30 on an alt can feel like a daunting process, we’ve got three key tips that will speed up your XP gain and allow you to reach level cap in no time.

1. Lower the World Tier

Although on your first Outriders playthrough it’s always best to be playing the highest World Tier possible, it’s certainly not the case when you’re attempting to reach cap on an alt.

While higher World Tiers do offer significantly better loot, they do not speed up the leveling process as you’d assume. The enemies certainly give more XP in higher tiers, but as they’re harder to kill, it’s more efficient to farm easy-to-kill opponents at World Tier 1 or 2.

Keep in mind, if this is your first time playing through the game’s story, it’s worth using the higher tiers to farm better loot so you’re prepared for the late game.

2. Complete Quests and Side Missions

While gunning down enemies on repeat will certainly contribute to your XP gain, completing quests will always be the best way to level up quickly. It’s all too easy to get caught up in Outriders shoot-everything gameplay and push quests to the side.

However, you should always be prioritizing the title’s story missions and doing side quests where possible. Completing all of them while journeying through the game will allow you to swiftly arrive at level 30 in no time.

Keep in mind, you should always be doing story missions over side quests where possible because they offer significantly more XP.

3. Choose the best build for your class

It’s extremely fun to customize and build up the intricacies of your class with Outriders expansive skill trees, especially on your first playthrough. However, if you’re looking to wipe out enemies as quickly as possible, it’s important you use a refined and efficient build.

This will speed up your leveling process significantly and allow you to cut through enemies in an instant. Luckily, we’ve created a range of optimized build guides so you’re always prepared, no matter what class you play. Check them out below:

So, that’s exactly how you can gain more XP and reach level cap as quickly as possible in Outriders.

