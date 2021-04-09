Best Outriders Trickster builds for Assassin, Harbinger & Reaver - Dexerto

Choosing your class in Outriders dictates how your Enoch experience will be, so here’s a guide the best builds Assassin, Harbinger and Reaver for the Trickster.

The class system has become a core part of Square Enix’s loot shooter, Outriders. Selecting one of the game’s four classes right at the beginning of your journey through Enoch, your choice truly dictates how you play the game.

Another thing that obviously is pretty critical to your Outriders experience are the Legendary weapons, which we’ve ranked here. Is there a point in having snazzy weapons, though, if you don’t have the ability power to back it up?

Advertisement

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled the best builds for the Trickster, the title’s Rogue-like class that specializes in hit and run style tactics.

Best beginner Trickster build

When you start off your Trickster journey, it’s pretty easy to get confused by the plethora of new abilities that you’ve been gifted. After all, your class is all about warping space and time, which isn’t exactly rocket science but it’s pretty close!

Below we’ve got the best beginner abilities to run to help you forge your path:

Skill Description Temporal Blade DAMAGE, INTERRUPT. Paralyze and slice enemies in front of you, dealing damage and inflicting Slow and Interrupt to all targets. Slow Trap DECEPTION. Create a spacetime Anomaly that inflicts Slow onto enemies and projectiles for 10 seconds. Hunt the Prey MOVEMENT. Select an enemy and teleport behind them and receive a shield bonus.

These are the first three talents that you’re given, but they synergise beautifully. Drop your Slow Trap, jump behind the central enemy using Hunt the Prey and you’ll have them all lined up to knock down with one sweep of your Temporal Blade.

Advertisement

Best Assassin Trickster build

Assassin Skills

As you can imagine, the Assassin tree is definitely not for the faint of heart. If you want to rush headlong into the fray and risk it all on that one perfect strike, then this build is the way to go.

Read More: Best Outriders Technomancer builds

The key to this build are the terrifying Twisted Rounds. Assassination is all about one hit kills, and the added power infused into these rounds make that an easy task. Picking off your enemies using Hunt the Prey and Twisted Rounds combined makes you a time jumping menace.

The best Trickster skillset it:

Skill Description Twisted Rounds Type: DAMAGE. Fill your weapon’s magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that deal significantly more damage to enemies. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons Venator’s Knife DECEPTION. Throw a temporal knife at an enemy. The blade will ricochet between a maximum of 5 enemies within a small radius, dealing damage and marking them. All marked targets will be inflicted with Slow and for 10 seconds the first damage dealt by you will be doubled. Hunt the Prey MOVEMENT. Select an enemy and teleport behind them and receive a shield bonus.

Assassin Class Tree Nodes

The Assassin build revolves around maximising your movement speed and weapon damage. You want to get it, pop heads, and get out.

Advertisement

The best Assassin class tree build is:

Node Description Arms Trick Increase Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Ace of Trumps Increase Armor Piercing by 10%. Death Probability Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Shotgun Master Increase your shotgun weapon damage by 15%. Increase shotgun weapons drop chance by 12%. Shotgun weapons: Pump Action Shotgun, Automatic Shotgun. Arms Trick Increase Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Equilibrium Decrease the cooldown of your MOVEMENT skills by 15%. Arms Trick Increase Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Disruptive Firepower Activation of DECEPTION skills increases your Weapon Damage by 50% for 8 seconds. Outrider Executioner Activating MOVEMENT skills increases your Weapon Damage by 50% for 8 seconds. Ace of Trumps Increase Armor Piercing by 10%. Singularity Decrease the cooldown of your DECEPTION skills by 15%. Unforeseen End When attacking enemies from behind, all your Weapon Damage is increased by 20%. Arms Trick Increase Close Range Weapon Damage by 15%. Death Probability Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Equilibrium Decrease the cooldown of your MOVEMENT skills by 15%. Transfusion Increase your Weapon Leech by 5%. Unforeseen End When attacking enemies from behind, all your Weapon Damage is increased by 20%. Bounty Hunter Increase your Weapon damage against Elites by 15%. Oddity Summation Increase your magazine size by 50%. Shotgun Adept Increase your shotgun weapon damage by 12%. Cold Calculation For each enemy in Close Range, your Weapon Damage is increased by 8%.

Best Harbinger Trickster build

Harbinger Skills

The more defensive version of the Trickster class, the Harbinger is more of a utility tank style build. If you want to slay some enemies but keep yourself safe at the same time, this slightly more tentative build is the one for you.

Read More: How to mod weapons and armor in Outriders

Bearing this in mind, the two main abilities that are Venator’s Knife and Time Rift, because the latter lifts enemies into the air and the former bounces between them. If your allies are focusing their fire in there as well, you’ll be shredding through Enoch’s insurgents in no time.

Advertisement

Here’s the best skillset for the Harbinger:

Skill Description Twisted Rounds Type: DAMAGE. Fill your weapon’s magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that deal significantly more damage to enemies. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons Venator’s Knife DECEPTION. Throw a temporal knife at an enemy. The blade will ricochet between a maximum of 5 enemies within a small radius, dealing damage and marking them. All marked targets will be inflicted with Slow and for 10 seconds the first damage dealt by you will be doubled. Time Rift DECEPTION, INTERRUPT. Create a shockwave that suspends enemies in the air leaving them unable to fight for 3.5 seconds and inflicts Weakness.

Harbinger Class Tree Nodes

It goes without saying that the Harbinger specialization is all about maximising your defensive capabilities. Although, we do start out by following the Reaver path before branching out and going our own way.

So, here’s how to build the Harbinger class tree:

Node Description Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Life Transfer Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Continuum Decrease the cooldown of your DAMAGE skills by 15%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Countershield Activating your DECEPTION skills increases Anomaly Power by 50% for 10 seconds. Wither Scything Your class Melee skill inflicts Weakness to all enemies hit. Shield’s Increment Increase your Shield gain by 10%. Anomaly Persistence Increases your Health by 10%. Shield’s Timeline Decrease your Shield degradation rate by 30%. Shield’s Timeline Decrease your Shield degradation rate by 30%. Singularity Decrease the cooldown of your DECEPTION skills by 15%. Mitigation in Motion When your DAMAGE skills end, increase your damage mitigation by 10% for 10 seconds. Shield’s Increment Increase your Shield gain by 10%. Shield’s Timeline Decrease your Shield degradation rate by 30%. Long Odds For each enemy in Close Range, your Armor is increased by 15%. Anomaly Persistence Increases your Health by 10%. Profit Squared Every ammo pick-up heals you for 5% of your Maximum Health. Dual Shield Increase your damage mitigation while your Shield is active by an additional 6%. Disruption Shield Every activation of DECEPTION skills grants you 20% Shield.

Best Reaver Trickster build

Reaver Skills

Different to the Assassin and Harbinger, the Reaver is all about lifesteal and increasing skill damage to maximize those Anomaly gifted powers.

The key to snatching your enemies souls is to use damage based skills, as well as making sure you’ve got some sustain to keep you safe. Twisted Rounds and Temporal Blade are perfect for obliterating enemy health bars and recharging yours, and Borrowed Time lets you get yourself back to safety in case you get a little carried away.

Advertisement

The best Reaver skills are:

Skill Description Twisted Rounds Type: DAMAGE. Fill your weapon’s magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that deal significantly more damage to enemies. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons Temporal Blade DAMAGE, INTERRUPT. Paralyze and slice enemies in front of you, dealing damage and inflicting Slow and Interrupt to all targets. Borrowed Time MOVEMENT. Receive a shield and mark your location for 28 seconds. Triggering the skill again will bend spacetime and teleport you back to the marked spot.

Reaver Skill Tree Nodes

As we mentioned, in order to snatch souls and take names, you’ll have to make sure that you’re building leech and skill damage.

The best Reaver skill tree build goes like this:

Node Description Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Life Transfer Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Disturbance Coating Increase your Resistance Piercing by 10%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Assault Master Increases your assault weapon damage by 7% for each unlocked Concentration class node. Increase assault weapon drop chance by 12%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machinegun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun. Continuum Decrease the cooldown of your DAMAGE skills by 15%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Disturbance Coating Increase your Resistance Piercing by 10%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Combat Shields Timeline Activating your MOVEMENT skill increases Anomaly Power by 50% for 10 seconds. Life Transfer Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Concentration Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Continuum Decrease the cooldown of your DAMAGE skills by 15%. Anomatic Acceleration When your DAMAGE skill ends, increase your Anomaly Power by 50% for 10 seconds. Life Transfer Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Leap of Clincher Activating your MOVEMENT skills increases your Resistance Piercing by 15% for 10 seconds. Scion of the Void At the end of any DAMAGE skill, increase your Armor Piercing by 30% and Resistance Piercing by 25% for 10 seconds. Shadow’s Embrace Your Firepower is increased by 15% of your Anomaly Power. Altered Executioner For each enemy in Close Range, your Anomaly Power in increased by 10%.

So that’s how to build all of the Trickster’s three different pathways! Loving the game? Our official Outriders review is right here.