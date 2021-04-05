How to fix Outriders authentication failed error - Dexerto

Have you encountered Outriders’ authentication error? If so, this guide will show you how to fix this issue and log back in.

Outriders’ release has been far from smooth – in fact, since the game’s launch, there have been numerous server issues that have stopped players from progressing through the game. However, one of the most frustrating problems is that of the authentication failed error bug.

This error causes infinite loading upon booting up the game and stops Outriders players from access the main menu. Essentially, this bug completely stops you from playing the game. Fortunately, there is a fix that will enable you to completely remedy this annoying issue.

How to fix Outriders authentication failed error

Whether you’re trying to grind for the best Outriders Legendary weapons and armor or just looking for powerful mods, you’ll need to fix the game’s authentication error. While Outriders’ ‘no HUD’ bug proved frustrating, this login issue completely prevents players from actually entering the main menu.

If closing down the game and rebooting it doesn’t fix Outriders’ authentication failed error, then you’ll need to use the fix below:

Reset your internet connection by restarting your router. Power off and restart your PC or console. Boot up your PC or console. Log back into Outriders.

While no official fix has been outlined by People Can Fly, the steps above should enable you to get back into the looting shooting action. If you’re still encountering Outriders’ authentication failure error issue, then make sure you check the game’s official Twitter for support.

Outriders server status is also updated via the official website, so you can keep updated with all the latest issues by following the link here.

