Best Outriders Pyromancer builds for Ash Breaker, Fire Storm & Tempest - Dexerto

After choosing the Pyromancer class in Outriders, you’ll need to decide which way to build your class in one of the three trees: Ash Breaker, Fire Storm, or Tempest. Our guide should help you when making that decision.

Square Enix’s Outriders takes its players on a journey through the planet of Enoch after being abandoned by the rest of humanity.

The planet is full of deadly enemies to take down and earn that Epic or Legendary loot from, but you’ll need to make sure you’re rocking the best build to stand a chance at victory.

Let’s get into how to build the Pyromancer, the game’s medium-range marksman class that utilizes a host of skills to heal, crowd control, and obliterate enemies.

Best beginner Pyromancer build

Typical of any mage-like build, the Pyromancer will undoubtedly feel somewhat squishy and underpowered at first.

As Pyromancers focus heavily on crowd-control and area of effect (AEO) skills, you’ll struggle when enemies are spread out.

However, we’ve got a list of the abilities to use to make things a little easier:

Best Outriders abilities for Pyromancer

Skill Description Feed the Flames Pull an enemy toward you, dealing damage, draining their health, and inflicts Ash. Volcanic Rounds Your equipped weapon’s magazine is filled with Anomaly-infused bullets that inflict Burn within a small radius, piercing targets, and damaging enemies behind them. Overheat Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage, and the Burn will be consumed.

This skill set will serve you well, regardless of the mods and class trees that you pick during your time on Enoch.

Best Ash Breaker Pyromancer build

Ash Breaker skills

The Ash Breaker is all about further boosting damage against enemies that have been shot with a skill and are under an effect (also known as marked enemies.)

One of the most necessary skills for any Ash Breaker player is Ash Blast. One of the best statuses in the game due to how it stuns your opponents, unlike Feed the Flames, it inflicts the status on all enemies in a large radius around you.

Skill Description Ash Blast Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash on all enemies in a large radius around you. Volcanic Rounds Your equipped weapon’s magazine is filled with Anomaly-infused bullets that inflict Burn within a small radius, piercing targets, and damaging enemies behind them. Overheat Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed.

Ash Breaker Class Tree Nodes

When it comes to your build, you’ll be wanting to choose skills that boost your damage output, immobilizing abilities, and Ash status effects. Since the Pyromancer can feel squishy, these are absolutely critical.

The best nodes to use are:

Node Description Inferno Weapon Increases weapon damage by 8% Marble Orchard Reduce immobilize skills cooldown by 15%. Mark of the Anomaly Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies. Assault Master Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%. Increase assault weapon drop chance by 12%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machine Gun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun. Sidearm Adept Increase your pistols and revolver damage by 12%. Armor Melting Increase your Armor Piercing against Marked enemies by 30%. Trial of the Ashes Enemies afflicted with Ash receive 10% more damage. Mark of the Anomaly Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies. Hot Situation Activating your immobilize skills increases your Anomaly Power by 45% for 10 seconds. Incinerate The moment Burn ends on an enemy, inflict Ash status. Conflagration Increase your Resistance Piercing by 15%. Mark of the Anomaly Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies. Inferno Weapon Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Mark of the Anomaly Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies. Ashes to Ashes Every time Ash is afflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well. Nimble as a Flame Decrease reload time by 20%. Hurt Twice as Long Increase damage against Elites by 10%. Elites deal 10% less damage to you. Trial of the Ashes Enemies afflicted with Ash receive 30% more damage. Marble Orchard Reduce immobilize skills cooldown by 15%. Burning Situation Activating immobilize skills increases your Weapon Damage by 60% for 10 seconds.

Best Fire Storm Pyromancer build

Fire Storm skills

The Fire Storm build specializes in boosting your maximum health and mitigating damage received.

Read More: How to mod weapons and armor in Outriders

Feed the Flames and F.A.S.E.R Beam are essential for this class. While the first skill mitigates damage by healing you, the latter will interrupt enemies and render them open for the kill.

The skills you’ll want to utilize for this build are:

Skill Description Feed the Flames Pull an enemy toward you, dealing damage, draining their health, and inflicts Ash. F.A.S.E.R Beam Fire an energy beam that deals damage that benefits from 150% of Status Power, inflicting Burn and causing Interrupt. Heatwave Summon a fiery wave that deals damage and inflicts Burn to all enemies in its path.

Fire Storm Class Tree Nodes

When selecting the nodes to use, you’ll want to be utilizing all of the Magma Golem slots. As these stack, continually increasing your maximum health up to a total of 50%. Skill Leech will also aid in healing, so make sure to prioritize these, too.

Skills like Distant Flame also work alongside the skill, increasing your Anomaly power by 2.5% depending on how many nodes of Magma you’ve utilized.

The best nodes are:

Node Description Magma Golem Increase your Health by 10%. Unquenchable Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Warm Up Reduce ignite skills cooldown by 15%. Magma Golem Increase your Health by 10%. Wildfire Decrease all your skill cooldowns by 10%. Trial by Fire Enemies afflicted with Burn receive 5% more damage. Master of the Armor Increase your Armor by 20%. Magma Golem Increase your Health by 10%. Master of the Resistance Increase your Resistance by 20% Magma Golem Increase damage by 20% against enemies below 30% of health. Distant Flame Increase your Anomaly Power by 2.5% for each unlocked Magma Golem class node. Unquenchable Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Magma Golem Increase your Health by 10%. Unquenchable Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Anomalous Lava Activating Ignite skills increases your Armor by 45% for 10 seconds. Fuel for the Embers Doubles Skill Leech when under 30% of Health. Trial by Fire Enemies afflicted by Burn receive 15% more damage. Warm Up Reduce Ignite skills cooldown by 15%. Magma Elemental Activating Ignite skills increases your Armor Piercing by 45% and Resistance Piercing by 45% for 10 seconds.

Best Tempest Pyromancer build

Tempest skills

The Tempest feels much more akin to mage classes in other well-known games such as World of Warcraft.

Ash Blast works to immobilize your enemies, while both Eruption and Overheat act as hard hitters that create deadly AOE effects.

The skills you’ll want to utilize for this build are:

Skill Description Ash Blast Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash on all enemies in a large radius around you. Eruption Create a volcanic eruption beneath the selected enemy, dealing damage to them, and all enemies within a small radius around the target. Overheat Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed.

Tempest Class Tree Nodes

The best nodes to use are:

Node Description Archmage Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. World Ablaze Reduce cooldown of your explosive skills by 15%. Archmage Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. With Fire and Rifle Activating Explosive skills increases your Weapon Damage by 45% for 10 seconds. Gifted Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%. Strength of the Flame Reduce Elite damage against you by 10%. Archmage Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Gifted Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%. Meltdown Burn afflicted on enemies deals 20% more damage. Archmage Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. With Fire and Anomaly Activating Explosive skills increases your Anomaly Power by 12% for 10 seconds. Unquenchable Increase your Skill Leech by 6%. Archmage Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Phoenix Nesting Upon losing all Health you will receive a second chance to return to the battlefield with 50% Health. Phoenix can revive you every 180 seconds. Phoenix Your Phoenix will revive you with 100% Health. Its activation cooldown will be reduced to 135 seconds. Conflagration Increase your Resistance Piercing by 15%. Flames That Burn Twice Increase damage against Elites by 10%. World Ablaze Reduce Explosive skills cooldown by 15%. Grave Ablaze Increase Explosive skills base damage by 30%.

So, there you have it — our guide on each of the three Pyromancer classes.

To find out our full thoughts on the newest looter-shooter in the genre, check out our full Outriders review.